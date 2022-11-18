‘I failed them’: Tech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison

A California federal court judge sentenced Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes to 11.25 years in prison for bilking investors in efforts to prop up her failed blood testing tech startup.

How much restitution Holmes will have to pay will be determined at a separate hearing, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila indicated that $121 million was a “reasonable total loss.”

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 15 years and $804 million in restitution while Holmes’ attorneys were hoping for probation or, at most, 18 months in jail. A pre-sentencing report from a California probation panel had suggested a nine-year sentence.

While an appeal could delay the start of Holmes’ prison sentence, previous efforts by her attorneys to have the case reheard have not been successful.

Holmes offered a tearful statement ahead of her sentence being handed down, according to tweets by Bay Area NBC-TV reporter Scott Budman who was in the courtroom on Friday.

“I stand before you taking responsibility for Theranos,” Holmes said. “It was my life’s work.”

“I am devastated by my failings. I have felt deep pain for what people went through, because I failed them. To investors, patients, I am sorry. I regret my failings with every cell of my body.”

Elizabeth Holmes: "I regret my failings with every cell of my body."



Quotes a poem: "Yesterday I tried to change the world. Today I'm wise, and want to change myself." — scott budman (@scottbudman) November 18, 2022

Holmes’ conviction and prison sentence provides a chilling cautionary message for a tech startup community that has long ascribed to the “fake it ’til you make it” approach to enticing investors as they work to bring new technology and innovations to market.

What is the Theranos case about?

Back in January, a federal jury convicted Holmes on four of 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against investors who poured hundreds of millions of dollars into her blood testing startup that made claims that were never backed up by the technology.

Holmes launched the startup that would become Theranos in 2003 as a 19-year-old Stanford dropout, and it grew to attract over $1 billion in investor cash along with a slew of positive media coverage and high-level appearances for the founder.

At one point, Theranos was valued at $9 billion and Holmes’ stake in the company made her a multibillionaire at the time. That valuation and the related attention were driven by Theranos’ claims that it was innovating a new, high-tech blood testing system that would be able to perform dozens of different types of blood tests from a single pin-prick sample.

The device would eventually be put into use, but it was later revealed that those claims were spurious. The system could only do a handful of tests and the company covertly used testing equipment made by other companies for assessments that its own innovation could not accurately perform.

The high-profile trial came years after Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou unveiled in a series of articles published in 2015 and 2016 that the reality of Theranos blood testing technology fell far short of claims made by Holmes and her onetime boyfriend, Sunny Balwani, who was also Theranos’ president and chief operating officer.

Holmes and Balwani were tried separately this year. Balwani was convicted on 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in July. Balwani is due to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

