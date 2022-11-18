Who is Hakeem Jeffries and the other possible replacements for Nancy Pelosi?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as the top Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, and now Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has announced a bid to replace her.

Republicans narrowly took the House during the 2022 midterm elections, prompting Pelosi to step away from House leadership.

Who is New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries?

Jeffries currently represents New York, and if he wins the bid, he would become the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.

He is a native of Brooklyn and has been representing the 8th Congressional District of New York for the last eight years, according to his website.

The 52-year-old promised in his letter for the bid that he would give his colleagues “more power in the legislative process,” as reported by CNN.

“Now is the time for a new generation of leaders, and I am proud to offer my strong endorsement to Hakeem Jeffries for Democratic leader,” said current House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., per The Guardian.

Who are Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar?

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., are bidding for the next highest ranks for Democrats in Congress, per Axios.

