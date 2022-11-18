AAA released a list of the top destinations in the U.S. for Thanksgiving week based on bookings for flights, hotels, and car rentals. According to AAA, travel next week for the holiday is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

Travel this Thanksgiving is looking to be pretty packed. AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel over 50 miles this year, making this the third busiest Thanksgiving since 2000, per Fortune.

Which cities will be the busiest this Thanksgiving?

Here are AAA’s predictions for the top U.S. travel destinations this Thanksgiving, in order from busiest to least busy:



Orlando, Florida. Anaheim, California. Las Vegas. New York City. Atlanta. Phoenix. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. Denver. Chicago. Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tips if you are planning to fly for Thanksgiving

Airports are expecting millions of people for the Thanksgiving holiday. Airports are predicted to be filled with high traffic, which will reflect travel levels before the COVID-19 pandemic started, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

If you are planning to fly, give yourself plenty of time to get through security or sign up for TSA PreCheck to avoid the long lines. Budget plenty of time so you don’t miss your flight — Today suggests arriving three hours before your flight.

You can also download the MyTSA app to show wait times for security.

Another tip is to avoid flying during peak times if you can. Fly out earlier in the week or later after the holiday.

If you are traveling with children, make sure to bring enough snacks to the airport, charge technology and bring a charging cord. Expect long lines for food and security.

Most importantly, prepare to be patient — travel will be packed and anger won’t get you anywhere any faster.