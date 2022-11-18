Wendy’s has a new Frosty flavor?!

Wendy’s is getting into the holiday spirit by launching a new seasonal item.

The holiday treat — the peppermint Frosty — is the second new flavor to make debut this year, according to CNN News.

It is available for a limited time only and will replace the strawberry Frosty, which released in June this year.

A review by Jeremy Schneider for the New Jersey.com, called the taste “artificial” and said that he was convinced that the chain “simply took a vanilla Frosty base and mixed a flavor syrup into it.”

“I took a few more bites and soon felt like I was eating cold, icy medicine,” wrote Schneider.

Although, the review notes that the item is an improvement over the strawberry Frosty.

The new strawberry flavor previously made an exclusive appearance at a Wendy’s Hamburger Stand at the Walmart in Heath, Ohio, in 2021, before making a comeback this year, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.

Wendy’s original chocolate-flavored Frosty was one of five products on the menu in 1969. It took the chain close to four decades to introduce another flavor for the milkshake and ice cream crossover item before adding vanilla, an archive of the company’s website stated.