Friday, November 18, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Here’s how Utah can punch its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game

Here’s what has to happen in order for the Utes to clinch a Pac-12 championship game appearance.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes players celebrate after they beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Utah takes on Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., in the biggest game of the season for the Utes (8:30 p.m. MST, ESPN).

For Utah and Oregon, it’s simple — the team that wins both of their final two games punches their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game. If Utah or Oregon wins out, they don’t need help from another team to qualify for the Pac-12 championship game.

First, the No. 10 Utes have to beat the No. 12 Ducks in a night game at Autzen Stadium. Even with the status of star Oregon quarterback Bo Nix up in the air, that’s a tough ask.

Then, Utah has to beat Colorado, which fired its coach midseason and is 1-9, in Boulder next week.

There’s an unlikely scenario where the Utes clinch their place in the Pac-12 championship game on Saturday.

The Utes have to beat Oregon, then No. 7 USC has to beat No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (6 p.m. MST, Fox), and Colorado — 30.5-point underdogs — has to beat No. 17 Washington in Seattle.

This scenario would put Utah at 7-1 in conference play and USC at 8-1 in conference play (USC plays Notre Dame to close out its season), while dropping Oregon to 6-2, UCLA to 7-3 and Washington to 5-3. Utah would own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Oregon and would go to the Pac-12 championship game against USC even if the Utes lost to Colorado.

There’s paths for Utah to go to the Pac-12 championship game even if the Utes lose to the Ducks, but it requires UCLA to beat USC, Utah to beat Colorado, and depends on other teams’ results in convoluted multi-team tiebreaks.

A much more in-depth article about those tiebreak scenarios will be coming on Sunday in the event Utah loses to Oregon, UCLA beats USC and Washington beats Colorado.

