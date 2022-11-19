3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND — The Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 on Saturday night. Despite leading by as many as 19 in the third quarter, the game came down to the final moments and the Jazz were able to hang on to improve to 12-6 on the season.
Here are three keys to the Jazz’s victory.
- Mike Conley injured his left knee early in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Later, Damian Lillard was ruled out of the rest of the game with calf tightness, but the Blazers have had to play without Lilllard before and are more prepared for that situation than the Jazz are for playing without Conley. The Jazz struggled to calm their offense and there was a little more chaos than they would have liked, but they had just enough to pull ahead at the end.
- When the Jazz were trailing 108-107 with just over a minute left to play, Jordan Clarkson went on an 8-1 run by himself against the Blazers to get the game back under the Jazz’s control. Clarkson finished the night with 28 points with his most important buckets coming in the final two minutes.
- Malik Beasley, who had 27 points on Friday night at home against the Phoenix Suns, finished with a team-high 29 points off the bench for the Jazz on Saturday and a lot of his buckets were extremely timely.