3 keys to BYU’s 87-73 win over Nicholls State

BYU remained unbeaten at home while earning its first double-digit win of the season in an 87-73 victory over Nicholls State at the Marriott Center Saturday evening.
With the win, the Cougars move to 3-1 on the year while keeping Nicholls State winless at 0-3.
Here are three keys from the game.
- BYU controlled the glass, outrebounding Nicholls State 54-31. Gideon George pulled down 10 boards to lead the Cougars’ effort.
- In the second half, BYU held Nicholls State to just three made shots from 3-point range after the Colonels made eight and shot a blistering 53.3 percent from 3 before the break. The Cougars shot just 27.3 percent from behind the arc.
- BYU played a well-rounded offensive game, with four players scoring in double figures. Fousseyni Traore and Gideon George led the way for the Cougars with 15 points apiece.