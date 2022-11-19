Facebook Twitter
Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 
3 keys to BYU’s 87-73 win over Nicholls State

By Tom Ripplinger
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George , wearing white, shoots a 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) shoots a 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

BYU remained unbeaten at home while earning its first double-digit win of the season in an 87-73 victory over Nicholls State at the Marriott Center Saturday evening.

With the win, the Cougars move to 3-1 on the year while keeping Nicholls State winless at 0-3.

Here are three keys from the game.

  • BYU controlled the glass, outrebounding Nicholls State 54-31. Gideon George pulled down 10 boards to lead the Cougars’ effort.
  • In the second half, BYU held Nicholls State to just three made shots from 3-point range after the Colonels made eight and shot a blistering 53.3 percent from 3 before the break. The Cougars shot just 27.3 percent from behind the arc.
  • BYU played a well-rounded offensive game, with four players scoring in double figures. Fousseyni Traore and Gideon George led the way for the Cougars with 15 points apiece.
