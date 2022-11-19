High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A season tips off this week; American Fork, Olympus, Dixie are preseason favorites

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season officially tips next week for the state’s largest three classification in what has a unique vibe heading into the first season with a shot clock.

The usual suspect of contenders headline the Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings, led by American Fork (6A), Olympus (5A) and Dixie (4A).

Both American Fork and Olympus are the defending state champs in their respective classifications, while Dixie was 4A runner-up.

American Fork only returns one starter, Ashton Wallace, whereas 6A’s No. 2 team — Corner Canyon — returns three starters from last year’s runner-up team.

Olympus only returns two starters from last year’s title team, but they are both all-state caliber guards in Dutch DowDell and Jordy Barnes, which is a great foundation to build on.

Olympus beat Woods Cross in last year’s title game, and the Wildcats check in at No. 2 in the preseason rankings with three returning starters led by Mason Bendinger.

Dixie returns three starters as it looks to climb back to the top of 4A. Four different teams received first-place votes in 4A, including defending state champion Snow Canyon, which will open the season ranked third.

Class 6A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. American Fork (16-12)

2. Corner Canyon (19-7)

3. Pleasant Grove (19-7)

4. Cyprus (19-6)

5. Westlake (15-10)

Others receiving multiple votes: Layton, Lone Peak, Bingham, Skyridge, Fremont, Davis, Farmington.

Class 5A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Olympus (26-1)

2. Woods Cross (18-9)

3. Alta (19-7)

4. Lehi (9-12)

5. Murray (20-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Timpview, Highland, Box Elder, Cottonwood, Orem, Cedar Valley, Bountiful, Skyline, Bonneville.

Class 4A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Dixie (19-6)

2. Sky View (16-8)

3. Snow Canyon (24-2)

4. Layton Christian (20-7)

5. Ridgeline (18-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills.