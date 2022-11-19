Facebook Twitter
Live coverage: Bowl eligibility beckons for Utah State as San Jose State comes to town

The Aggies need one more win to qualify for a bowl this season. Can USU take down SJSU in its final home game of the season?

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
In this Aug. 27, 2022 file photo, the Utah State Aggies take the field before playing the UConn Huskies at the Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday. USU hosts SJSU Saturday night, hoping to become bowl eligible.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s home finale for Utah State, against San Jose State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against San Jose State:

  • Keys to the game for the Aggies.

  • A look at USUs captains for Saturday night’s showdown against San Jose State.

