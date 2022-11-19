Live coverage: Bowl eligibility beckons for Utah State as San Jose State comes to town
The Aggies need one more win to qualify for a bowl this season. Can USU take down SJSU in its final home game of the season?
Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s home finale for Utah State, against San Jose State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against San Jose State:
- Keys to the game for the Aggies.
Today's Keys To The Game brought to you by @USUCreditUnion!@ScottyGZone & @kwhiteqb11#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/LmXD8wKeKJ— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 20, 2022
- A look at USUs captains for Saturday night’s showdown against San Jose State.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏𝟏 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 🏈— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 19, 2022
▫️Chandler Dolphin
▫️Logan Bonner
▫️Alfred Edwards
▫️Justin McGriff
▫️Andre Grayson
▫️Hunter Reynolds
▫️Brian Cobbs
▫️Jacob South
▫️Calvin Tyler Jr
▫️Connor Coles#BeatSJSU | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/soWVMpe4vy