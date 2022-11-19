Live coverage: The latest from No. 10 Utah’s key matchup at No. 12 Oregon

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Oregon. Check back for updates throughout the game.

The game will start on ESPNews.

Oregon 7, Utah 0.

1st Quarter

11:27 — Bucky Irving scores a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Oregon is on the board first. Bo Nix got that drive done with quick passes with Ducks receivers gaining plenty of yards after the catch. Oregon 7, Utah 0.

11:48 — Utah’s safety Cole Bishop limps off the field.

15:00 — Bo Nix is starting at quarterback for Oregon.

Pregame

