Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Live coverage: The latest from No. 10 Utah’s key matchup at No. 12 Oregon

Utah and Oregon meet at Autzen Stadium with Pac-12 championship game hopes on the line.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
The Oregon Marching Band displays a giant United States Flag

FILE — The Oregon Marching Band displays a giant United States Flag on the field at Autzen Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Eugene, Ore.

Chris Pietsch, Associated Press

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Oregon. Check back for updates throughout the game.

The game will start on ESPNews.

Oregon 7, Utah 0.

1st Quarter

11:27 — Bucky Irving scores a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Oregon is on the board first. Bo Nix got that drive done with quick passes with Ducks receivers gaining plenty of yards after the catch. Oregon 7, Utah 0.

11:48 — Utah’s safety Cole Bishop limps off the field.

15:00 — Bo Nix is starting at quarterback for Oregon.

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

