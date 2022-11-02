Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 
Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ will be released on HBO Max Nov. 17

By Margaret Darby
“A Christmas Story.”

Peter Bilingsley will reprise his legendary role as Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

A grown-up Ralphie Parker is back in Cleveland for Christmas and he’s already slipped on his wire-rimmed glasses — “A Christmas Story” is about to have a sequel, and a new trailer gives fans a sneak-peak of whats to come.

Driving the news: Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie in “A Christmas Story Christmas,” a sequel to the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.” The movie will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

  • The movie takes place in the 1970s, when an adult Ralphie returns in his signature wire-rimmed glasses to his childhood home in Cleveland. He hopes to give his own children a memorable Christmas.
  • Several other cast members will reprise their roles as well. Zack Ward will come back as childhood bully Scut Farkus — now a police officer. The youngest Parker, Randy Parker will once again be played by Ian Petrella. Double dog-darer R.D. Robb will also return, according to Variety.
  • Legendary and Warner Bros are behind the sequel, with Billingsley and Vince Vaughn as co-producers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

What they’re saying: There are some mixed emotions about the sequel, but die-hard fans are enthusiastic to see what “A Christmas Story Christmas” has in store.

Details: The original “A Christmas Story” movie initially flopped when it hit theaters in 1983, but has since gained recognition as an American family Christmas tradition.

  • “A Christmas Story” already has two sequels — “A Christmas Story 2” in 2012 and “It Runs in the Family” in 1994.
