A grown-up Ralphie Parker is back in Cleveland for Christmas and he’s already slipped on his wire-rimmed glasses — “A Christmas Story” is about to have a sequel, and a new trailer gives fans a sneak-peak of whats to come.
Driving the news: Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie in “A Christmas Story Christmas,” a sequel to the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.” The movie will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 17.
- The movie takes place in the 1970s, when an adult Ralphie returns in his signature wire-rimmed glasses to his childhood home in Cleveland. He hopes to give his own children a memorable Christmas.
- Several other cast members will reprise their roles as well. Zack Ward will come back as childhood bully Scut Farkus — now a police officer. The youngest Parker, Randy Parker will once again be played by Ian Petrella. Double dog-darer R.D. Robb will also return, according to Variety.
- Legendary and Warner Bros are behind the sequel, with Billingsley and Vince Vaughn as co-producers, per The Hollywood Reporter.
What they’re saying: There are some mixed emotions about the sequel, but die-hard fans are enthusiastic to see what “A Christmas Story Christmas” has in store.
I hope A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS has the same plot as CREED III, Ralphie is the champion of Christmas but an old friend comes back and declares he likes Christmas more— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 18, 2022
There’s A Christmas Story follow. Hope Ralphie has a permit for the official Red Ryder carbine action 200 shot range air rifle. It can put your eye out. I’m sure he can’t fit in the bunny suit. It’s a shame his old man died. Wonder if Ralphie got the infamous leg lamp in the will— Drew McQuade (@creekmud) October 18, 2022
A Christmas Story is getting a sequel?— The Critical 'Outside The Cube' Thinking Critique (@ACriticalHuman) October 17, 2022
Took them long enough. lol
Details: The original “A Christmas Story” movie initially flopped when it hit theaters in 1983, but has since gained recognition as an American family Christmas tradition.
- “A Christmas Story” already has two sequels — “A Christmas Story 2” in 2012 and “It Runs in the Family” in 1994.