A grown-up Ralphie Parker is back in Cleveland for Christmas and he’s already slipped on his wire-rimmed glasses — “A Christmas Story” is about to have a sequel, and a new trailer gives fans a sneak-peak of whats to come.

Driving the news: Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie in “A Christmas Story Christmas,” a sequel to the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.” The movie will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

The movie takes place in the 1970s, when an adult Ralphie returns in his signature wire-rimmed glasses to his childhood home in Cleveland. He hopes to give his own children a memorable Christmas.

Several other cast members will reprise their roles as well. Zack Ward will come back as childhood bully Scut Farkus — now a police officer. The youngest Parker, Randy Parker will once again be played by Ian Petrella. Double dog-darer R.D. Robb will also return, according to Variety.

Legendary and Warner Bros are behind the sequel, with Billingsley and Vince Vaughn as co-producers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

What they’re saying: There are some mixed emotions about the sequel, but die-hard fans are enthusiastic to see what “A Christmas Story Christmas” has in store.

I hope A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS has the same plot as CREED III, Ralphie is the champion of Christmas but an old friend comes back and declares he likes Christmas more — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 18, 2022

There’s A Christmas Story follow. Hope Ralphie has a permit for the official Red Ryder carbine action 200 shot range air rifle. It can put your eye out. I’m sure he can’t fit in the bunny suit. It’s a shame his old man died. Wonder if Ralphie got the infamous leg lamp in the will — Drew McQuade (@creekmud) October 18, 2022

A Christmas Story is getting a sequel?



Took them long enough. lol — The Critical 'Outside The Cube' Thinking Critique (@ACriticalHuman) October 17, 2022

Details: The original “A Christmas Story” movie initially flopped when it hit theaters in 1983, but has since gained recognition as an American family Christmas tradition.

