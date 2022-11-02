America’s favorite pie in each state

Pie is an American Thanksgiving tradition. It’s the reason you don’t get a third helping of mashed potatoes during your Thanksgiving feast — you need to save room for a slice (or two) of your favorite pie.

Pilgrims at the first Thanksgiving in 1621 didn’t eat the same pie we associate with our Thanksgiving meals, according to Time magazine. Although historians don’t know exactly what dishes were made for the first Thanksgiving meal, it’s not unlikely they had pie of some sort. The pilgrim’s typical pie was inspired by English-style meat pies — much different from our modern apple and key lime pies.

When colonial America gained access to sweeteners such as molasses, cane syrup and honey, pie evolved into the sweet dessert we love today.

Pie comes in so many different flavors, and every state favors a particular type of pie. Instacart gathered data from over 3.6 million pies ordered in the United States last year and discovered which pie was most popular in every state.

Do you agree with what your state’s favorite pie is?

1. Cherry

Cherry pie comes out on top as the favorite pie in 11 states. This berry pie dominates the appetites of the Midwest. Cherry pie is traditionally made with tart cherries, native black cherries or morello cherries, according to National Today. Fruit pies, like cherry, gained popularity in England during the 1500s. England legend claims Queen Elizabeth I was the first to ever try cherry pie.



Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

2. Pumpkin

It makes perfect sense that pumpkin pie ranks high in America — no Thanksgiving feast is complete without it. Pumpkin pie has deep roots in America, although the first pumpkin pies looked different than the ones we serve today, according to History.com. Early New England recipes hallowed out the pumpkin rather than making a crust.



Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah.

3. Apple

There are five states they prefer apple pie to other flavors. Apples came to the United States with Europeans. Apple pie has English origins, according to Smithsonian magazine, but the dessert is an American classic. Even McDonalds makes apple pie.



Connecticut, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C.

4. Pecan

Pecan pie rules the south. This pie ties with apple — it’s the top pick in five Southern states. The South’s signature pie dates as far back as 1824, when a recipe for the dessert was printed in “The Virginia Housewife,” according to Southern Living.



Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas.

5. Blueberry

It is fitting that the northeast favors blueberry pie. Maine’s state berry is the native wild blueberry, and it is also Maine’s official state dessert. Maine’s neighboring states apparently agree on how good blueberry pie tastes.



Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island.

6. Chocolate

Chocolate pie comes in at number six for being most popular in three states. For chocolate lovers, the creamy dark chocolate pudding in a flaky crust is the perfect dessert.



Virginia, Vermont, Arkansas.

7. Key Lime

Its no surprise key lime is the favorite in Florida. This pie originated in Key West, Florida during the 19th century. In Key West, you can buy a chocolate-dipped slice of key lime pie on a stick. Other Southern states have the meringue-topped pie as the favorite as well.



Alabama, Florida, South Carolina.

8. Boston Cream

Looks like a cake, taste like a cake, but it’s called a pie. Boston cream pie, which is technically a cake, is the favorite for East Coast states New Jersey and New York. Boston cream pie was created by Parker House in Boston.



New Jersey, New York.

9. Banana Cream

Banana Cream pie is the favorite for two states. This pie is made with a buttery crust, a layer of fresh banana slices, vanilla pudding or custard and topped with whipped cream. If you love bananas, this is the right pie for you.



Minnesota, North Dakota.

10. Lemon Meringue

Our modern-day lemon meringue pie became popular during the 1800s, according to National Today. The pie is made with a shortbread crust, a lemon custard filling and, of course, topped with meringue. This pie is the favorite in just two states.



Alaska, Delaware.

11. Marionberry

The Pacific Northwest is staying true to its beloved berry — the marionberry. Marionberries come from Marion County, Oregon. These berries are a cross between two variants of blackberries and were invented in 1956 by George Waldo. In 2017, Oregon named marionberry pie the official state dessert.



Oregon, Washington.

12. Peach

There are only good things to say about peach pie. This classic fruit pie tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.



Colorado, Wyoming.

13. Sweet Potato

Last but not least is sweet potato pie, the favorite for Georgia. Sweet potato pie is a popular Thanksgiving dessert in Black families, according to The Washington Post. The recipe gained popularity in Southern cookbooks such as “The Kentucky Housewife” and “The Carolina Housewife.”

