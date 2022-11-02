Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 
Twitter’s mass exodus — with Musk in charge, celebrities are logging off

Since Musk’s Twitter takeover, celebrities such as Toni Braxton are ready to leave their accounts behind

By Margaret Darby
Twitter's mass exodus — with Musk in charge, celebrities are logging off
The Twitter logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston.

The Twitter logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

Elon Musk took over Twitter, and some Hollywood stars aren’t happy about it. With Musk calling the shots over the social media giant, some celebrities are calling it quits with Twitter.

Driving the news: Several celebrities announced that they will be logging off Twitter as long as Elon Musk is in charge. Musk, who defined himself as “a free speech abolitionist,” has vowed to make substantial changes to the platform, and some people want no part of it.

  • Musk has hinted at potentially relieving former President Donald Trump from his Twitter ban and charging users to have verified “blue check” accounts.
  • In April, actor and wrestler Mick Foley tweeted, “I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving (Twitter) for good in the near future. … I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.” Foley’s account was deleted after Musk took over, according to Deadline.

What they’re saying: Since Musk’s Twitter takeover, here are some celebrities that have logged off of their accounts.

  • On Saturday, “Madam Secretary” actor Tea Leoni tweeted she is “coming off Twitter” and “let’s see where we are when the dust settles.” 

Details: Many other celebrities have left Twitter or threatened to leave, such as Sara Bareilles, Josh Gad and Brian Koppelman.

  • The New York Times reported that some of Twitter’s top executives are also leaving the platform behind. At least five top executives of the company have left.

