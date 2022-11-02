Twitter’s mass exodus — with Musk in charge, celebrities are logging off

Elon Musk took over Twitter, and some Hollywood stars aren’t happy about it. With Musk calling the shots over the social media giant, some celebrities are calling it quits with Twitter.

Driving the news: Several celebrities announced that they will be logging off Twitter as long as Elon Musk is in charge. Musk, who defined himself as “a free speech abolitionist,” has vowed to make substantial changes to the platform, and some people want no part of it.



Musk has hinted at potentially relieving former President Donald Trump from his Twitter ban and charging users to have verified “blue check” accounts.

In April, actor and wrestler Mick Foley tweeted, “I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving (Twitter) for good in the near future. … I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.” Foley’s account was deleted after Musk took over, according to Deadline.

What they’re saying: Since Musk’s Twitter takeover, here are some celebrities that have logged off of their accounts.



On Saturday, “Madam Secretary” actor Tea Leoni tweeted she is “coming off Twitter” and “let’s see where we are when the dust settles.”

I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Hey all -

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.

💙 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Details: Many other celebrities have left Twitter or threatened to leave, such as Sara Bareilles, Josh Gad and Brian Koppelman.

