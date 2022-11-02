Utah State moves quickly, names interim AD

Utah State wasted little time getting its athletic department in order, at least for the time being.

University President Noelle Cockett announced Wednesday morning that deputy athletic director Jerry Bovee has been appointed interim athletic director, in the wake of former AD John Hartwell’s resignation.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Jerry’s caliber to seamlessly transition our athletic department,” Cockett said in a release. “There is no one better prepared to provide the needed leadership and stability as we move to the next chapter in Aggie athletics.”

Bovee, who is in his fourth year with Utah State athletics, will assume all of Hartwell’s duties.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and certainly appreciate President Cockett’s confidence,” Bovee said. “I intend to continue the trajectory of excellence at Utah State. This is my alma mater and I’m proud to be an Aggie. We intend to work tirelessly to bring Aggies together in assisting our student-athletes, coaches and staff continued success on the courts and fields of competition, and in the classroom.”

Bovee is no stranger to the role of athletic director, having spent 10 years leading Weber State’s athletic department, before taking the deputy athletic director job at Utah State.

Under his leadership, the Wildcats had significant success, on and off the field.

Bovee oversaw numerous facility upgrades at WSU, including improvements to Stewart Stadium and the Dee Events Center.

Bovee also hired football coach Jay Hill in 2013, which led to the greatest era in Weber State football history and includes multiple Big Sky championships and FCS playoff berths.

Weber State captured 19 conference championships during Bovee’s tenure, including but not limited to:



Three men’s basketball titles (the Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament twice).

Four women’s cross-country championships (followed by four berths in the NCAA championships).

Three-straight regular season softball titles, as well as two postseason tournament titles.

Three men’s tennis team regular season championships.

As well as conference championships in men’s track and field, men’s golf and women’s soccer.

Bovee’s now former boss — Hartwell — expressed nothing but optimism for Utah State athletics going forward, despite his resignation.

“I love Utah State University and working as vice president, director of athletics in Logan, Utah, for the last seven and a half years has been an honor,” Hartwell said in a statement. “During that time, we have had amazing accomplishments. For example, we established the highest graduation success rate for student-athletes in the entire Mountain West Conference for five of the last six years.

“On the fields of play, we have earned 11 MW championships and three NCAA basketball tournament appearances, while our men’s cross-country, women’s cross-country, gymnastics, football, and men’s basketball teams have all finished in the national top 25 at least once in the last five years. It’s been outstanding and speaks to the strength of the program and its leaders.

“As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student-athletes, coaches, staff, student body, the Cache Valley community, and all of Aggie Nation. There is an Aggie team spirit that permeates every part of Logan. It’s unlike any place I’ve seen.

“After 25 years in the business, my wife and I have agreed that our family, including Heather’s aging parents in Arkansas, need to be our number one priority. We need to be there for them and for our beautiful daughters. This is the time. So, we leave with wonderful memories and hearts of gratitude. Until we meet again, Thank You all. Thank you for this remarkable chapter of our lives. Thank you for all of the unforgettable experiences. And Go Aggies!”

