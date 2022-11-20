Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 
Mike Conley will be out Monday vs. Clippers and evaluated daily with knee injury

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley plays during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. Conley will be sidelined on Monday when the team takes on the Clippers in Los Angeles after suffering a left knee injury in Saturday night’s Jazz win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PORTLAND — Utah Jazz veteran guard Mike Conley will be sidelined on Monday when the team takes on the Clippers in Los Angeles after suffering a left knee injury in Saturday night’s Jazz win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Conley underwent an MRI at the arena in Portland after he exited the game in the third quarter following a non-contact injury. The results of the MRI were sent to team doctors in Utah on Sunday and cleared Conley of any significant structural damage to the knee.

Conley will be reevaluated once the Jazz return to Salt Lake City on Tuesday and then evaluated daily.

An earlier report on Sunday from the Athletic’s Shams Charania said that Conley is “expected to miss at least two weeks,” but team sources suggested that information is not completely accurate, as Conley could potentially return sooner depending on how his knee responds to treatment over the coming days.

The news that there is no significant damage to Conley’s knee lines up with how he and team officials were feeling following Saturday’s game. Conley said that while he was sore and the nature of how the injury occurred initially scared him, early signs seemed positive and he was feeling somewhat confident.

Those feelings had his teammates also feeling a little bit of relief.

“It’s definitely scary,” Jordan Clarkson said after the game. “But talking to him and stuff, hopefully It’s not that serious. I think he was in good spirits. But yeah, he’s been the leader of our team, running offense and orchestrating everything.”

