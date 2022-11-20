You can watch Elton John’s final U.S. show. Here’s how

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour has been long and winding. But after four years, John is reaching the end.

On Sunday night, John will perform his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles — and he wants as many fans as possible to be a part of the historic moment.

How to watch Elton John’s final North American concert

The Rocket Man launched his massive farewell lap — 300 shows, five continents — in September 2018. A year into the tour, John brought his nearly three-hour show to Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

“It took only the first chord of ‘Bennie and the Jets’ for the bespectacled, bedazzled John to hook his crowd,” the Deseret News reported. “And as the high-energy night went on, with John’s voice in great shape, there was undoubtedly one question on all fans’ minds: Was John, 72, really nearing the end of the yellow brick road?”

Fans got their answer near the end of the show, when John leveled with his audience and told them he was ready for a new chapter.

Elton John performs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The greatest thrill for me is to play to another human being and get a response. And I deem it fairly accurate to say that you have responded so brilliantly. And I will never, ever forget you. You’re in my soul, you’re embedded in me,” he told his fans, per the Deseret News. “I have another life to live now. I never thought in my life I’d have a family of my own, but I do now. And that family needs me, so this is why I’m doing this final tour, to say goodbye and thank you. … Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given me.”

Now, three years after that Salt Lake City concert, John is performing his final North American show. The concert special, titled “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” will stream on Disney+ at 9 p.m. MST, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Fans can also watch a “Countdown to Elton Live” pre-show that will begin streaming on Disney+ at 8:30 p.m. MST, featuring interviews with John and some of his friends and family, per the Associated Press.

What to expect from Elton John’s final Dodger Stadium show

John said his final North American show will be more elaborate than his tour’s other concerts, the Associated Press reported. The singer has invited special guests for the show, including recent collaborators like Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile; and Kiki Dee, who partnered with him for the 1976 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Footage from the show will be part of an upcoming Disney Original documentary titled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend,” per Variety.

Performing his last North American show from Dodger Stadium is somewhat of a full-circle moment for John, who made his U.S. debut at the Troubadour club in Los Angeles.

“I want it to end here because it’s been a magical place for me,” John said in an Associated Press interview.

“To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me,” he said, per The Los Angeles Times. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will head to Australia and New Zealand in January, move on to the U.K. and then conclude in Sweden in July, the Associated Press reported.