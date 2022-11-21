Candace Cameron Bure faces backlash over ‘traditional marriage’ comments. Here’s how she responded

Candace Cameron Bure is facing criticism over her announcement that the Great American Family network will only feature “traditional marriage” in its films.

Bure left the Hallmark Channel last year after 13 years and 30 movies. The “Full House” star decided to put her energy into the Great American Family network, where she doubles as chief creative officer and movie star.

Some in Hollywood are upset over Bure’s comments about “traditional” relationships on the new network, especially considering the Hallmark Channel will feature its first movie centered on a gay romance this year.

What did Candace Cameron Bure say?

In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal published on Monday, Bure explained her decision to leave the Hallmark Channel behind.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure said. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Due to new leadership, Bure said that she believed the Hallmark Channel had evolved into a different network than the one she started at.

When asked if the Great American Network would include same-sex couples as leads in movies, Bure said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

What have stars said about her comments?

Her comment ruffled some feathers.

Hilarie Burton Morgan, a fellow Hallmark alum, tweeted, “There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

She continued her criticism of Bure in another tweet, calling Bure a “bigot” and saying, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Former “Dance Moms” star JoJo Siwa has a history of beef with Bure, since she posted a TikTok video in July calling the actress the “rudest celebrity,” per CNN.

Siwa called Bure’s comments “hurtful” on Instagram, and said that she “can’t believe” Bure would “not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press.”

Jonathan Bennet, the star of Hallmark’s first same-sex centered Christmas romance, also spoke out.

“What I love so much about Hallmark Channel is the care they take in the quality of telling the story, especially when it involves LGBTQ+ people, it’s handled with so much respect,” said Bennet, per People.

Candace Cameron Bure’s response

Amid the backlash, Bure apologized and spoke about her beliefs.

On Instagram, Bure wrote a lengthy post addressing her controversial Wall Street Journal interview. She started off by telling fans that she has “great love and affection for all people.”

Bure said that she never meant to “offend and hurt anyone,” and blamed “the media” and “the toxic climate in our culture” for “seeking to divide us.”

“I am a devoted Christian,” wrote Bure. “I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others as well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for us all.”

Finally, Bure discussed again her reasons for moving from Hallmark to Great American Family and shared her “Christmas wish.”

“I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace to millions around the world. And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you’ll join me in sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season,” wrote Bure.