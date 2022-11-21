High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-23 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week for 6A, 5A and 4A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are seven new head basketball coaches in 6A this year: JT Soter (Clearfield); Manny Taeoalii (Granger); Emily Walters (Hunter); Bob Ostberg (Kearns); Jonathan Haag (Riverton); Aimee Dorais (American Fork); and Devin Olenick (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lisa Dalebout (13th year)

2021-2022 record: 24-3 (first in Region 1 with a 12-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 67-65, in the 6A championship

2022 offense: 62 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

2022 defense: 37.7 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Aly Coombs, Wing, Sr.

Charli Hunt, PG, Sr.

Sierra Eddy, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Taylah Doxey, SG, Sr.

Kaidance King, Post, So.

Charly Calder, Wing, Sr.

Beth Hacker, Post, Sr.

Saydee Heslop, Wing, Jr.

2. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Braden Hamlin (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 18-6 (third in Region 1 with a 8-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 54-39, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 49.8 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

2022 defense: 38 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Avery Sanders, PG, Jr.

Cortnie Barker, SF/PF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ariah Hacker, PF/C, So.

Kaleigh Adams, PF/Center, Jr.

Camden King, SF, Jr.

Ariah Peterson, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: We are really excited for the upcoming season! We will be a young team this year but these girls have a lot of talent and have been working hard all off season. I am looking forward to watching them succeed and get better together.

3. Davis Darts

davis

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Anne Jones (12th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-4 (second in Region 1 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 45-32, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 47.6 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

2022 defense: 37.7 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Kendra Kitchen, Post, Jr.

Kate Richards, Guard, Jr.

Aryanna Bull, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: We return one starter from last year so will be extremely young this season, but feel like we have a solid group of returners who have worked hard in the offseason and are ready to battle.

4. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Van Price (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 11-11 (fourth in Region 1 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 56-42, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 46 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

2022 defense: 46.2 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Madi Hauck, Post, Sr.

Courtney Christiansen, Guard, Sr.

Whitney Avei, Guard, Sr.

Melissa Marchant, Post, Sr.

Victoria Clinger, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kate Geddes, Point Guard, Sr.

Teagan Dagley, Point Guard, Sr.

Brynn Ryan, Guard, Jr.

Mele Fiefia, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: We are a senior-led team this year with eight seniors on our team. They will provide a lot of leadership and should play with a lot of confidence. We look forward to being very competitive in Region 1 and hope to have a great year.

5. Layton Lancers

layton

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Rob Reisbeck (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 9-14 (fifth in Region 1 with a 4-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 81-31, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 41 ppg (No. 19 in 6A)

2022 defense: 51.7 ppg (No. 23 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Brenley Boydston, PG, Sr.

Lauryn Hall, Guard, Jr.

Avery Potter, Guard/Post, Jr.

Charly Stevens, Post, Sr.

Kate Strong, Post, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Olivia Hoddap, Guard, Jr.

Ebony Davis, Point Guard, Jr.

Quincie Knudson, Guard, So.

Coach comment: We are really looking forward to the upcoming season to see what this team can accomplish. Region 1 is going to be tough again this season from top to bottom. There are no nights off in Region 1.

6. Clearfield Falcons

clearfield

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: JT Soter (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 0-21 (seventh in Region 1 with a 0-12 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2022 postseason: , , in the 6A .

2022 offense: 30 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)

2022 defense: 56.1 ppg (No. 25 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Haylie Robbins, G, Sr.

Brooklyn Hawks, P, Sr.

Nevea Cordova, G-P, Jr.

Xiyah Yarbrough, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Izzy Wyaskett, G, Fr.

Amoree Scholer, P, Fr.

Coach comment: My expectation for our young and exciting team is to give it their all on a nightly basis. If we meet that expectation, we will surprise a few people. I’ve enjoyed working with these young ladies and can’t wait to watch them play.

7. Weber Warriors

weber

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Clayton Jackson (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 5-17 (sixth in Region 1 with a 2-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 71-33, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 31.6 ppg (No. 25 in 6A)

2022 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Katelynn Butler, G, Sr.

Allie Clark, G, Jr.

Abby Sayer, F, So.

Clare Bailey, G/F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sarah Hall, F, Sr.

Jersey Coggins, C, Sr.

Logyn Howell, F/C, So.

Sunee Shaw, G, Jr.

Coach comment: I am very excited to see our team play this year. They have worked hard all summer and fall and have really grown as a team. The best part about this group is that they just enjoying playing together and being a team. We are going to be a defensive-first-minded team but are going to be able to run on offense as well this year. We are all just excited for the season to get started.

Region 2

1. West Panthers

west

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Olosaa Solovi (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 9-12 (fourth in Region 2 with a 7-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 49-27, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 40.9 ppg (No. 20 in 6A)

2022 defense: 44.5 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

2. Cyprus Pirates

cyprus

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: JoBe Grayer (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 13-9 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton, 49-46, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 44.2 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

2022 defense: 43.1 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

3. Roy Royals

roy

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Carolyn Dehoff (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 7-16 (sixth in Region 2 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 50-21, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 34.1 ppg (No. 24 in 6A)

2022 defense: 42.2 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Nicole Williams, F, Jr.

Sienna Bodily, SF, Jr.

Tailor Butterfield, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jerzee Hart, C, So.

Coach comment: There is a breath of fresh air in our program this season. Our coaches and players have a better feel for Region 2. Although there are new coaches on the sidelines there are still talented players that fill their rosters. We also have a competitive nonregion schedule to contend with before region play begins in January. We’re excited to make strides in our improvement over the season.

4. Taylorsville Warriors

taylorsville

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Reggie Jewkes (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-12 (third in Region 2 with a 8-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 64-52, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 46.2 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

2022 defense: 45.5 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Emalee Mumford, Center, Sr.

Marlee Ruepena, Guard, So.

Ella Wolfgramm, Guard, Jr.

Michaela Medico, Forward, Sr.

5. Hunter Wolverines

hunter

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Emily Walters (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (tied for first in Region 2 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 67-33, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 38.3 ppg (No. 23 in 6A)

2022 defense: 44.1 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ruby McConnachie, G, Sr.

Grace Henderson, G, Sr.

Trinidi Gasu, F/C, Sr.

Sariah Sotele, F/C, Sr.

Dakota Peyton, F/C, Jr.

Naia Makakona, G, Jr.

Mama Tuitupou-kut, F/C, So.

Key newcomers:

Nia Fano, G, Jr.

Vanessa Pauni, F, So.

Destini Perez, G, Fr.

Callie Porter, G/F, Jr.

Mama Tuitupou-kutu, F/C, So.

Fuiva Tukumoe’atu, G/F, So.

Sequoia Lopez, G/F, So.

Kiana Pauni, G/F, Fr.

Mele Tauteoli, F, Jr.

Coach comment: Hunter has a lot of potential, we are looking forward to seeing what this season has. We have talent and upperclassman to lead the way. We have our work cut out for us, but we welcome the challenge and are optimistic.

6. Kearns Cougars

kearns

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bob Ostberg (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 1-20 (seventh in Region 2 with a 1-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A

2022 postseason: Did not qualify

2022 offense: 40.7 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)

2022 defense: 54.7 ppg (No. 24 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Sariah Glade, Sr.

Kelsie Glade, So.

Key newcomers:

Crystal Afemata-Marasco, Jr.

Kelly Nguyen

Adhau Chol, Jr.

Coach comment: We are young and improving as quickly as we can.

7. Granger Lancers

granger

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Manny Taeoalii (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 7-14 (fifth in Region 2 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 48-35, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 40 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)

2022 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Abuok Ageng, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Binjia Chikobe, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We’re excited to get going. Brand new stuff as a first-year coach. I want my team to be the hardest-working team on the floor.

Region 3

1. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Timpson (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 13-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 5-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 56-47, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 46.5 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

2022 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ellie Taylor, SF, Jr.

Skylie Barker, PG, So.

Ayla Marston, SF, So.

Izzy Anderson, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We had a really good offseason. The girls have worked really hard. If we can be physical, rebound and play as a team I think we will be a really good team.

2. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kent Smith (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 20-5 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 51-49, in the 6A semifinals

2022 offense: 58.5 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

2022 defense: 44.9 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Mariah Mons, 5’10”, Sr., G

Hallie Burbridge, 5’9”, Jr., G

Kenlee Enger 5’10”, Sr., F

Key newcomers:

Morgan Groning, Sr., P

Brinlee Murdock, Sr., P

Coach comment: With three returning starters we should be in for another good year.

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kenzie Newton (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 12-11 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 41-29, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 48.8 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

2022 defense: 45.4 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Addy Horsley, Point Guard, So.

Aspen Fraser, Guard, So.

Makailyn Horsley, Guard, Jr.

Faith Fairbanks, Forward, Jr.

Trisha Langston, Forward, Jr.

Addy Cook, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Brittea Byrge, Guard/Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: The Sentinels are excited for the upcoming season. This squad has been working hard and has high expectations. We look to play an uptempo game and really take pride on the defensive end. Many of our returners gained valuable varsity experience last season and we are ready to build upon where we left off.

4. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jonathan Haag (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 18-6 (third in Region 3 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 49-41, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 54.5 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

2022 defense: 44.4 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Anna Ross, F, Sr.

Amaya Afatasi, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hannah Shinall, F, Sr.

Faythe Stauffer, G, So.

Emmalee Christensen, G, Jr.

Ellie Anderson, G, So.

Kyla Talbot, G, Jr.

Coach comment: This team may lack a lot of varsity experience, but they have great senior leadership that are hungry to succeed. We have a nice complement of seniors and youth that will play hard together, play unselfishly, and take pride on the defensive side of the floor. I’m excited to see it all come together, get on the same page, and see how dangerous we can be by playoff time.

5. Bingham Miners

bingham

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Skyler Beard (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 17-8 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 68-37, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 54.1 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

2022 defense: 46.6 ppg (No. 20 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Brianna Badonie, PG, Jr.

Sarah Broederlow, G, Sr.

Ane Henderson, F, Sr

Halle Bayles, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mata Peaua, F, Jr

Umu Tukuafu, G, Jr

Vani Key F, Jr

Raylynn Richardson F, So

Coach comment: We have a young squad who is excited to get on the court and compete in a very tough 6A classification and region. They have been putting the work in on the court and in the weight room and are excited to get after it. As a coach I’m excited to see which of our young girls are going to step up. We are looking forward to another fun year of Bingham basketball.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

west jordan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lei Lolohea (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 6-14 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 53-40, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 45.8 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

2022 defense: 56.8 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

Region 4

1. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Nancy Warner (10th year)

2021-2022 record: 23-0 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A

2022 postseason: Beat Fremont, 67-65, in the 6A championship

2022 offense: 61.9 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

2022 defense: 42.3 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Kailey Woolston, G, Sr.

Makeili Ika, G, Sr.

Shawnee Nordstrom, G, Jr.

Naia Tanuvasa, G, Jr.

Sarah Bartholomew, F/C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kennedy Woolston, G, Fr.

Coach comment: I’m really excited for this upcoming season and look forward to continue working with the great group of girls we have. We have some extremely talented girls who have all worked incredibly hard this offseason. We are excited about the schedule we have and the opportunities to be tested throughout. Overall, our team is excited to get going and about the chance to compete as they continue to work and improve each day.

2. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Shaylee Nielsen (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 15-8 (second in Region 4 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 50-39, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 49.2 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

2022 defense: 42.8 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Cambree Blackham, G, Jr.

Donya Perkins, F, Sr.

Abby Hymas, G, Sr.

Bella Sika, G, So.

Shae Toole, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sadie Buttars, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are returning a lot of core players from last year and have some good newcomers that have worked hard in the offseason and are ready to compete at a high level. We’re excited to compete in a really tough region again that will prepare us for the state tournament.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Morris (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 9-16 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 60-40, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 51.1 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

2022 defense: 51 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Elli Mortensen, 4/5, Jr.

Summer Larson, 3/4, Sr.

Maddie White, 3/4, Sr.

Brook Yeomans, SG, Sr.

Clara Hazar, PG, Sr.

Caitlin Madsen, Center, Sr.

Coach comment: Our girls are hungry and poised for a breakout year.

4. Westlake Thunder

westltake

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Devin Olenick (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 21-5 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 49-40, in the 6A semifinals

2022 offense: 52.4 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

2022 defense: 34.9 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Siona Sauvao, PG, Sr.

Chloe Jensen, SG, Jr.

Austyn Feller, G, Jr.

Aysha Torkornoo, PF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Shelby Jensen, G/F, Sr.

Jada Willis, G, Jr.

Coach comment: With several new contributors and a mostly new coaching staff, we are excited and anxious to get started.

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jeanine Reeves (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 65-51, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 49.8 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

2022 defense: 46 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Maren Jones, Guard, Sr.

Mia Reeves, Guard, Sr.

Lucy Miller, Guard, Sr.

Chloe Rutter, Forward, Sr.

Allie Crockett, Forward, Sr.

Sarah Newman, Forward, Jr.

Amber Cook, Guard/Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tabi Clark, Center, Fr.

Tay Tay Brown, Guard, So.

Coach comment: We have a great group of returners. We have a good mix of returners and underclassmen. We have a tough preseason schedule to get us ready for a grueling Region 4. We have had some injuries with some key players so this will be a exciting challenge for us.

6. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Aimee Dorais (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 12-13 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 53-40, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 44.9 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

2022 defense: 46.6 ppg (No. 19 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Nicole Lewis, PG, Sr

Kaliyah Evans, F, Sr

Lindsay Zundel, G/F Sr

Calli Condie, G Jr

Key newcomers:

Sarah Mathis, G, So

Coach comment: These girls have brought such a consistent and intense energy throughout the offseason, and I’m really excited to go showcase their efforts. Behind the senior leadership of Nicole Lewis, Lindsay Zundel, Kaliyah Evans and Angela Cluff, we have improved in so many areas of the game. Chaotic defense and connected offense is the goal for our squad this year.

