High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-23 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week for 6A, 5A and 4A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are six new head basketball coaches in 5A this year: Cameron Gardner (Viewmont); David Winkworth (Park City); Alyssa Nielsen (Hillcrest); Alex Huxford (Stansbury); Julie Bonner (Tooele); and Jessica Millgate (Mountain View).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

bountiful

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Joel Burton (15th year)

2021-2022 record: 20-4 (first in Region 5 with a 10-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Springville, 41-21, in the 5A semifinals

2022 offense: 50.8 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

2022 defense: 37.9 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Tayler Harvey, Wing, So.

Lizzie McConkie, Guard, Sr.

Claire Cook, Wing, Sr.

Hailey Smith, Wing, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Abby Orme, Guard, So.

Milika Satuala, Wing, Fr.

Summer Willis, Guard, Jr.

Adelaide Stevenson, Guard, Fr.

Coach comment: I am excited about the chances that come with this season. With four returning starters and seeing the development of our girls I look forward to seeing what this team can accomplish.

2. Viewmont Vikings

viewmont

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cameron Gardner (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 13-13 (second in Region 5 with a 8-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 66-31, in the 5A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 44.5 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

2022 defense: 46.1 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Emma Mulitalo, Forward, Sr.

Kristina Gunnell, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: I am excited about taking over the program here at Viewmont. It is always a challenge for the players to have a coaching change. We have spent a lot of time in the offseason getting ready. We have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be. We are going to compete at a high level, and we have a tough schedule to test us early.

3. Northridge Knights

northridge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Smith (11th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-13 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 50-28, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 42.7 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

2022 defense: 40.1 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Madison Hosino, G/F, Sr.

Kaylee Hess, G, Jr.

Kate Tueller, G/F, Sr.

Aubree Reeve, C, Sr.

Karlee Mayfield, F/C, So.

Coach comment: This should be an exciting year for Northridge! We have good senior leadership and a variety of players with varsity experience. In addition to our core players we have some talented and versatile players who will make an impact this season. If we stay healthy and stay together we’ll be a force to reckon with.

4. Box Elder Bees

box elder

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Dooley (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 12-12 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 4-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 62-39, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 52.6 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

2022 defense: 53.7 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Ashlyn Wight, Guard, Jr.

Bri Roberts, Guard, Sr.

Maddie Reeder, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Olivia Godfrey, Forward, Jr.

Serena Mackely, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited about a new season. Our girls have been working through the summer and fall to get better and compete in a strong Region 5.

5. Woods Cross Wildcats

woods cross

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: David Simon (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 13-10 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 4-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 47-30, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 37.7 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

2022 defense: 35.1 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kenna Cowley, Guard, Sr.

Georgia Hatton, Forward, Sr.

Alisi Tauataina, Guard, Sr.

Brielle Gefrom, Forward, Sr.

Katie King, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Callie Nelson, Guard, Sr.

Kita Holmes, Guard, So.

Mari Nichols, Forward, So.

Coach comment: We are very excited about this season and all the hard work the girls have put in this offseason. We have a good hard-working group of seniors that will keep all the girls working hard throughout the season. It will be a fun group to coach this year.

6. Bonneville Lakers

bonneville

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Johnny Caine (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 5-19 (sixth in Region 5 with a 1-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 73-43, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 37.6 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)

2022 defense: 47.2 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Libby Jensen, Sr, G

Emmaline Degroot, Sr, F

Hailee Cherry, Sr, G

Analeise Maharaj, Jr, G

Key newcomers:

Hannah Mickelsen, Sr, G

McCall Monson, Sr, G

Baylee Andreasen, Jr, G

Zia Norton, Jr, G

Stocktyn Stevenson, Sr, G

Sidnee Geerdes, Jr, F

Tyler Moss, Jr, G

Coach comment: “Excited for our team! We have a good mix of skilled players at each grade level. These girls enjoy playing together, they each understand their role, and they have bought into our culture to play hard, play smart and play together ... always. We’re ready to mix it up and focused on accomplishing our goals on our way to great season! “

Region 6

1. Highland Rams

highland

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sala Asiata (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 18-4 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 49-38, in the 5A semifinals

2022 offense: 53 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

2022 defense: 42 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Sosefina Langi, G, Sr.

Cecilia Olevao, C/F, Sr.

Sophia Legate, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Olivia Tausinga, G, Jr.

Lata Fakahafua, C, Sr.

Coach comment: Just looking to improve each year.

2. Skyline Eagles

skyline

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sam White (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 15-8 (third in Region 6 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 57-41, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 51 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

2022 defense: 45.6 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Tina Njike, C, Sr.,

Leelu Bare, PG, So.

Lauren Johnson, SG, So.

Coach comment: We have a completely different look than last season. That’s OK though, I liked how we looked last season and I like how we look this season. We may struggle early, but the goal will be to gain confidence and come together when the time is right. This group is working hard and ready to take advantage of opportunities opened up by changes. Looking forward to a fun season.

3. Olympus Titans

olympus

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Whitney Jenkins (8th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-5 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Springville, 51-30, in the 5A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 57 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

2022 defense: 37.6 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Abby Topham, Forward, Sr.

Avie Karren, Guard, Sr.

Joss Baker, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Adee Shimoda, Point Guard, Jr.

Keily Trabanino, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to the group we have. Hoping to have more of a defensive focus but overall excited for what we have.

4. Brighton Bengals

brighton

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Doug Nielson (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 9-16 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 65-46, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 45.7 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

2022 defense: 49.4 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Lucy Chin, Guard, So.

Charlotte ONeal, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Olivia Stephens

Maya Mishmash

Sophie Nielsen

Coach comment: We are excited for another great season! We have an incredibly fun preseason followed by one of the best region schedules in the state. Can’t wait to get started. Super excited for the shot clocks.

5. East Leopards

east

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tapasa Tapusoa (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 8-14 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 57-47, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 48.9 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

2022 defense: 55 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

6. Murray Spartans

murray

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Holly Gillette (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 6-16 (sixth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 39-28, in the 5A first-round

2022 offense: 36.4 ppg (No. 31 in 5A)

2022 defense: 47 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Iyana Beh, P, Sr

Mia AuClaire, G, Jr

Alexa Rodriguez, G, Sr

Key newcomers:

Vanessa Anaafi, G, Jr

Charlotte Scherbel, G, So.

Felita Fonti, P, Fr

7. Park City Miners

park city

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: David Winkworth (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 3-18 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-12 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 73-20, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 28 ppg (No. 33 in 5A)

2022 defense: 54.6 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ava Kimche, Sr.

Lilly Hunt, Sr.

Charis Lunsford, Sr.

Leah Yaeger, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ruby Richards, Sr.

Coach comment: Our coaching staff this year is very excited about the opportunity to coach at Park City this winter. We have a talented group of seniors who will help us lead the way to a successful season on and off the floor. The first year can be tough, but the players who have been in the program in the past have welcomed us and we are excited to show the state what talent Park City has with girls basketball this season.

Region 7

1. Cedar Valley Aviators

cedar valley

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tony Ingle (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 19-7 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 56-55, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 51.1 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

2022 defense: 43.5 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Key newcomers:

Hadley Whiting, G, Fr.

Presley Whiting, F, Fr.

2. Uintah Utes

uintah

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: John Elison (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 12-11 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 8-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Highland, 56-38, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 44.6 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

2022 defense: 46.7 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kyrsten Bake, Sr., F/C

McKenzie White, Jr., PG

Zoey Glenn, Jr., G

Coach comment: Lost some key seniors last year but we have a crew back that saw a fair amount of varsity time. We should be better defensively and hopefully we are where I want them to be offensively.

3. Payson Lions

payson

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Bahr (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 12-11 (fifth in Region 7 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 57-56, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 47.7 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

2022 defense: 44.1 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Emma Sorenson, Forward, Sr.

Whitney Bahr, Guard, Sr.

Kamryn Meek, Guard, Sr.

Natalie Cox, Center, Sr.

Emersea Beddoes, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Oakley Jackman, Forward, Jr.

Kyah Bahr, Guard, So.

Avery Roundy, Guard, So.

Coach comment: We have been looking forward to this season since our final game last year. This is a very talented group and if they stay healthy they can compete with anyone.

4. Cottonwood Colts

cottonwood

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tes Soracco (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 12-10 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 8-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 40-29, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 46 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

2022 defense: 45.2 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Ali Tripp, Guard, Sr.

Avea van der Beek, Forward, So.

Alivia Hutton, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ciel Budge, PG, Jr.

Ashlyn Tripp, Forward, So.

Coach comment: We are super excited about the upcoming season! The girls continue to work hard and we hope to carry the upward momentum we had last season into this season! We continue to have high expectations for our team and for the girls to help us build and grow the program.

5. Hillcrest Huskies

hillcrest

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Alyssa Nielsen (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 5-15 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Springville, 56-35, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 42.4 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

2022 defense: 50.7 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Abigal Slama-Catron

Key newcomers:

Tianna Brown, PG, Sr.

Jannette Manrique, SG, Jr.

Kay Erekson, C, Sr.

Coach comment: Younger team ready to compete.

6. Stansbury Stallions

stansbury

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Alex Huxford (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 11-13 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Uintah , 57-51, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 46.9 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

2022 defense: 47.5 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Tailor Plamer, Sr., F

Reagan Richins, Sr., G

Brooke Jensen, Jr., G

Key newcomers:

Anika Knudsen, Sr., F, (injured last year);

Lola Gardner, Jr., F

Kate Gibbons, Jr., G

Sara Gibbons, Jr., G

Kate Braizer, Jr., G

Halley McGee, So., G

Kamry Bryan, So., G

Coach comment: We will rely heavily on both the leadership and production of our three seniors: Tailor Palmer, Reagan Richins and Anika Knudsen. We look forward to competing at a high level every time we take the floor.

7. Tooele Buffaloes

tooele

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Julie Bonner (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 0-19 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 56-27, in the 5A play-in game

2022 offense: 28.3 ppg (No. 32 in 5A)

2022 defense: 44.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Rylie Hogan, SG, Sr.

Cianna Rolle, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: Hungry, humble and smart. We have put in a lot of work over the summer and can’t wait to get to work.

Region 8

1. Timpview Thunderbirds

timpview

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Haley Steed (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 19-5 (tied for first in Region 8 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Highland, 59-46, in the 5A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 50.6 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

2022 defense: 40.9 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Brooke Eyre, Forward, Sr.

Katie Hansen, Guard, Sr.

Maddie Edgington, Forward, Sr.

Natalia Ballin, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: Excited to return some experience this year. Looking to have a balanced attack but hanging our hat on our defense.

2. Jordan Beetdiggers

jordan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tallon Robertson (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 15-11 (third in Region 8 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 60-46, in the 5A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 54.4 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

2022 defense: 51 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Lea Afu, Guard/Forward, Sr.

Elle Jacobson, Guard, Sr.

Kirsten Oldham, Guard/Forward, Sr.

Ashlie Sperry, Guard, Sr.

Fui Niumeitolu, Guard, Jr.

Lele Liava’a, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Rachel McKea, Forward, Sr.

3. Lehi Pioneers

lehi

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sean Seastrand (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 23-5 (tied for first in Region 8 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Springville, 54-43, in the 5A championship

2022 offense: 52.6 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

2022 defense: 39.5 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Addy Scrivner, Guard, Jr.

Sammi Love, Guard, Jr.

Hadlie Warren, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kinly Faux, Post, Jr.

Malia Havea, Post, Jr.

Ellie Hill, Wing, So.

Coach comment: I’m excited for this group. We are pretty young and will be playing a few girls with varsity experience, and playing a whole new group of girls that will be getting their first experience. But they play hard and have fun playing.

4. Timpanogos Timberwolves

timpanogos

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Todd Granthem (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-10 (fifth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Springville, 57-42, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 53.5 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

2022 defense: 48.2 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Summer Christensen, G, Sr.

Katie Walker, G, Sr.

Raygan Peterson, G, Sr.

Kate Dickinson, F, Sr.

Meg Thomas, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a fun year with some tough competition in our region.

5. Orem Tigers

orem

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Main (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 12-12 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 33-31, in the 5A first-round.

2022 offense: 46.7 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

2022 defense: 46.8 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Monica Wilson, Guard, Sr.

Ady Hiatt, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:

Abby Davidson, Guard, Jr.

Ellie Walker, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: We graduated a good deal of experience last year and lost some this year due to the Utah High School transfer portal. We will be young and full of energy. We are looking to get out and run with our complement of guards and compete every night. We are excited for the youth of our program, new coaches and the experience we will gain this season.

6. Mountain View Bruins

MOUNTAIN VIEW

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jessica Millgate (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 4-17 (sixth in Region 8 with a 1-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 52-38, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 40.7 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

2022 defense: 49.9 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Lili Suguturaga, Sr., F

Kate Shirts, Jr., PG

Sarah Shirts, Sr., PG

Sina Fisiipeau, Sr., G

Yarelli Diaz Avila, Sr., P

Lucy Anderson, Sr., G

Lilly Sinema, Sr., F

Isabel Blackwell, Sr., G

Key newcomers:

Jaycee Carlson, Fr., G

Lia Suguturaga, So., F

Marley Suguturaga, So., G

7. Alta Hawks

alta

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lizzy Gustafson (8th year)

2021-2022 record: 3-21 (seventh in Region 8 with a 1-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Highland, 70-47, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 43.1 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

2022 defense: 57.5 ppg (No. 33 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Additional info not provided

Region 9

1. Springville Red Devils

springville

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Holli Averett (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 22-5 (first in Region 9 with a 10-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A

2022 postseason: Beat Lehi, 54-43, in the 5A championship

2022 offense: 49 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

2022 defense: 36 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Brooke Pennington, Guard, Sr.

Ellie Esplin, Guard, Sr.

Kayla Porray, Guard, Sr.

Katie Durfey, Post, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Madi Galbraith, Guard, Sr.

Sami Stepp, Guard, Sr.

2. Wasatch Wasps

wasatch

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Audrey Hull (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 9 with a 5-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 57-38, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 40.7 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

2022 defense: 43.6 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Ashley Garner, C/F, Jr.

McKenna Garner C/F, Sr.

Liz Huston, G, Sr.

Katy Perry, G/F, Sr.

Sicily Clark, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Filifaiesea Liava’a, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We feel like we are a solid team all the way around. We have strong posts and guards. The girls are more comfortable with the new offenses that we put in last season. They are confident and ready to play.

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

salem

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Jones (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 13-10 (third in Region 9 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to East, 51-44, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 49 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

2022 defense: 50.5 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Madi King, F, Jr.

Chenielle Nye, C, So.

Asia Jones, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bryton Buttars, G, So.

Madi Awtrey, G, Jr.

Hattie Parkinson, G, Jr.

Sage Carrick, F, Jr.

Brooke Warren, G, So.

Londyn Bambrough, C, Sr.

Addy Tasker, F, So.

Coach comment: A young team that is coming off of some injuries during the summer time. Have a lot of talent that will look to make some noise in the 5A ranks.

4. Provo Bulldogs

provo

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Amanda Barker (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 2-21 (fifth in Region 9 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 44-25, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 42.7 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

2022 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

maple

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cory Green (14th year)

2021-2022 record: 8-13 (second in Region 9 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 75-62, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 48.8 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

2022 defense: 55.7 ppg (No. 31 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kaylie Tracy, Guard/Forward, Sr.

Jaynee Tanner, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

We have a whole group of players, from seniors, down to freshmen, who may possibly end up being key contributors as we move through the season.

Coach comment: We have a lot of unknowns this season, so it remains to be seen who will step up and shine for our team. We see this as an exciting opportunity for new players to prove themselves.

6. Spanish Fork Dons

spanish fork

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brynlie Nielsen (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 2-18 (sixth in Region 9 with a 0-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 60-28, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 40 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

2022 defense: 56.8 ppg (No. 32 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

