High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-2023 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week for 6A, 5A and 4A teams a week after 3A, 2A and 1A started last week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 4A this year: Cassie Hahl (Crimson Cliffs); Coty Bundy (Dixie); and Josie Pugsley (Bear River).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Roden (4th (7th) year)

2021-2022 record: 16-7 (second in Region 10 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 59-38, in the 4A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 52.5 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

2022 defense: 44 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Natalie Olson, F, Sr.

Olivia Hamlin, G, So.

Kelly Howard, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: We’re excited to take the next step. We went from a young and inexperienced team a year ago to a team that’s a year older and better.

2. Desert Hills Thunder

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ron Denos (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-4 (first in Region 10 with a 12-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A

2022 postseason: Beat Ridgeline, 58-55, in the 4A championship

2022 offense: 56.6 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

2022 defense: 41.3 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Hannah Heaton G Jr.

Kaitlyn Andrus F Sr.

Jacie Riding G. Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ashton Hansen F Jr.

Coach comment: We are young and inexperienced and are looking forward to playing this year.

3. Hurricane Tigers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Pepper Reddish (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 56-38, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 44.5 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

2022 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Adr Gubler, PG, Sr.

Nizhoni Dominguez, Forward, Jr.

Addison Crandall, Post, Jr.

Madison Slack, Guard, Jr.

Mary Jane, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kiley Kearney, Guard, So.

Ana Larsen, PG, Jr.

Coach comment: I am excited about the possibilities.

4. Pine View Panthers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ben Luce (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 8-14 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 39-35, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 38.8 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

2022 defense: 45.6 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ave Gustin, Guard, Sr.

Ellie Norton, Guard, Sr.

5. Cedar City Reds

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cory Nielsen (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 11-10 (third in Region 10 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Hurricane, 38-31, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 42.8 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

2022 defense: 38.3 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Kiara Hansen, Forward, Jr.

Analyse Shimada, Guard, So.

Coach comment: Very competitive region.

6. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cassie Hahl (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 3-18 (seventh in Region 10 with a 1-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 66-20, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 38.4 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

2022 defense: 55.6 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Samiyah Jones, SF, Jr.

Mckenzie McKone, G, Sr.

Hallee Tebbs, SF, Sr.

Kinsey Plewe, G, Jr.

Kenadee Richey, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cambria Clawson, PG, Sr.

Kimber Clawson, G, Jr.

Lillian Hill, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to this season. We have put in a lot of work in this offseason and are excited to get games going.

7. Dixie Flyers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Coty Bundy (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 9-12 (fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 56-25, in the 4A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 42.3 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

2022 defense: 48.3 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Jaide Bundy, PG/SG, Sr.

Emily Tauillili, SF, Sr.

Kealah Faumuina, PF, Jr.

Hali Smith, SG, Jr.

Brydee Davey, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Allee Williams, SG, Jr.

Jaycee Bundy, SF, So.

Averi Gledhill, PF, Jr.

Brinlee Bennett, SF, So.

Coach comment: We have a bunch of amazing girls and we are beyond excited. With our first appearance in nine seasons at the state tournament last year, we all have that itch to get back and prove that we belong! We will be adding a state tournament appearance yearly to one of the many traditions at Dixie High. The returning girls all have experience at the varsity level but even more important than that these girls have passion, they are loyal, they have great character, they are family. Girls have been working hard and are wanting to improve daily.

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ainsli Jenks (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 24-2 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 58-55, in the 4A championship

2022 offense: 58.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

2022 defense: 36.2 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Hallee Smith, PG, Jr.

Emilee Skinner, G, So.

Elise Livingston, G, Jr.

Macie Brown, G/F, Jr.

Brinley Wiese, F, Jr.

Mikell Parry, G/F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sydnee Zollinger, G, Jr.

Nia Damuni, G, Sr.

Paige Wuthrich, G, Jr.

Anne Wallace, P, So.

Makaydi Jenks, G, So.

Coach comment: The girls have put in a lot of work this offseason and continue to improve. Everyone on our roster is capable of contributing. We’ve got a special group of young ladies that set high expectations for themselves. They are a joy to coach.

2. Green Canyon Wolves

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Alexis Clegg (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-9 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 53-41, in the 4A semifinals

2022 offense: 56.6 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

2022 defense: 49 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Maren McKenna, G, Sr.

Cambree Tensmeyer, PG, Sr.

Stella Anhder, G, Sr.

Nora Wosnik, F, Sr.

Janalynn Blotter, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Abby Hansen, G, Sr.

Sadie Jenson, G, Sr.

Marissa Best, F, Jr.

Mya Hinds, F/G, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the season and the opportunity play basketball again. The girls have been working extremely hard in the offseason and are ready to compete and make some noise throughout the season.

3. Sky View Bobcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Vanessa Hall (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 16-9 (second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 55-43, in the 4A semifinals

2022 offense: 52.2 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

2022 defense: 44.6 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Mel Hiatt, Center, Sr.

Addey Merrill, Guard, Sr.

Hannah Radford, Forward, Sr.

Kourtney Payne, Guard, Sr.

Jocee Chadwick, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Karlee Allen, Guard, Jr.

Macie Summers, Guard, Jr.

Mak Smart, Forward, Jr.

Madi Womack, Guard, Jr.

Kenzie Flaherty, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: It is so good to be back in the gym together as a team. We’ve got a great group of returners from last year’s team. We are really excited for the underclassman coming up and looking forward to the impact that they will make on our program.

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Megan Smith (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 13-11 (fourth in Region 11 with a 5-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 52-39, in the 4A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 51.7 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

2022 defense: 47.3 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Kali Jones, Center, Jr.

Lily Smith, Point Guard, So.

Rhauli Barrera, Guard, Sr.

Hadli Barrera, Guard, So.

Faith Newman, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Autumn White, Guard, Sr.

Paige Egbert, Small Forward, Jr.

Aspen Leishman, Point Guard, Jr.

Bentli Barrera, Guard, So.

Coach comment: While we don’t have any consistent returning starters we do have some young talent that had some starts and contributed to many of our success last year.

5. Bear River Bears

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Josie Pugsley (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 5-16 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 77-58, in the 4A first round.

2022 offense: 44.2 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

2022 defense: 54 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Coach comment: I am a first-year new coach to this program so there will be a lot of learning. The girls work really well together.

6. Logan Grizzlies

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tori Craner (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 0-21 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 65-25, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 23.8 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

2022 defense: 65.3 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Erika Rose, Forward, Jr.

Gabby Hollingsworth, SG, Sr.

Marisol Contreras, Forward, Sr.

Maddi Kartchner, Guard, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Emily Miller, Forward, Jr.

Julia Held, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: We’re excited for another season. We’re more experienced, more ready, and more confident in our game.

