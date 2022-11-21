10 Black Friday beauty deals available right now from Glossier, Urban Decay, Olaplex and more
Its time to stock up on your favorite beauty products. Deals on eyeshadow, hair dryers and more
It’s early, but Black Friday deals are already in full-swing. Now is the time to stock up on your favorite beauty products. Amazon, Nordstrom and Glossier have already posted sales. Many top-rated products are available at discounted rates, so load up on favorites or give something new a chance.
From eyeshadows to hair dryers, here are 10 beauty deals available right now.
1. Too Faced Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette
This limited-edition Too Faced eyeshadow palette is on sale through Nordstrom. The palette features 14 shades you can use on your eyes or cheeks, and it is paraben- and cruelty-free. Better yet, the colors come in a cute butterfly-patterned palette.
Sale price: $27.97.
Original price: $39.
2. Glossier Boy Brow + Balm Dotcom + Futuredew Kit
This kit contains a trio of highly-rated, “quintessential” Glossier products. Boy brow has over 4,000 positive reviews for its ability to shape, color and fluff brows. Balm Dotcom — which now comes in a Swissmiss flavor — nourishes and colors lips, and the Futuredew serum leaves users with radiant skin.
Sale price: $44.
Original price: $55.
3. Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment set
This set is proven to repair hair and make it stronger after a single use. The kit includes treatment No. 0, a bond-building hair treatment, No. 3, a hair perfecter, and a shampoo and conditioner. This set is made for all hair types, and helps with dryness, split-ends and breakage.
Sale price: $62.
Original price: $90.
4. Milk Makeup Bronze Glow Go Kit
This limited-edition set features Milk Makeup’s best-selling products. The set includes: full-sizes of matte bronzer, cream blush, highlighter and a sample size of lengthening mascara. This set is a major deal — buyers will save 72% when they buy the products in this set.
Sale price: $22.
Original price: $76.
5. Glossier Mask Duo
Glossier’s top-rated face masks are available together — because according to Glossier, they work in harmony. The Mega Greens Galaxy Mask detoxifies and the White Kaolin Clay Mask nourishes the skin. These masks are dermatologist-tested, and can be used together or separately.
Sale price: $42.
Original price: $48.
6. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set
Get the perfect lips with this lip set! This four-piece lip set has everything you need — a full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss and travel-sizes of Matte Revolution lipstick, Lip Cheat liner and Collagen Lip Bath, all in the universally flattering iconic Pillow Talk shade.
Sale price: $49.
Original price: $66.
7. Anastasia Deluxe Brow Kit
With this three-piece brow kit, you can achieve the perfect defined brow look. The kit includes a Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, a Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel in four color options. When used in unison, the kit helps to outline, shape, fill and define brows with a natural look.
Sale price: $39.
Original price: $68.
8. Hot Tools One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Hot Tools One-step hair dryer can help users easily achieve a professional-looking blowout. Hot Tools technology prevents frizz and static, and works well on all hair types for a smooth, voluminous look. It has over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it now at a discounted price.
Sale price: $43.08.
Original price: $69.99.
9. Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Pencil
According to Vogue, lip liner is trending right now. Try out the trend right now with a discount on the Estee Lauder Lip Pencil. It is a lightweight, creamy pencil that glides on effortlessly and lasts all day.
Sale price: $16.80.
Original price: $28.00.
10. Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Now is the time to stock up on eyeliner. Urban Decay’s eyeliner was voted the No. 1 eyeliner in the Glamour 2021 Beauty Awards. This smudge-proof eyeliner lasts for up to 16 hours and won’t get damaged by water — or tears. It glides on easily so you can achieve the perfect cat-eye or any other design your heart desires.
Sale price: $16.10.
Original price: $23.