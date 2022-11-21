10 Black Friday beauty deals available right now from Glossier, Urban Decay, Olaplex and more

It’s early, but Black Friday deals are already in full-swing. Now is the time to stock up on your favorite beauty products. Amazon, Nordstrom and Glossier have already posted sales. Many top-rated products are available at discounted rates, so load up on favorites or give something new a chance.

From eyeshadows to hair dryers, here are 10 beauty deals available right now.

This limited-edition Too Faced eyeshadow palette is on sale through Nordstrom. The palette features 14 shades you can use on your eyes or cheeks, and it is paraben- and cruelty-free. Better yet, the colors come in a cute butterfly-patterned palette.

Sale price: $27.97.

Original price: $39.

This kit contains a trio of highly-rated, “quintessential” Glossier products. Boy brow has over 4,000 positive reviews for its ability to shape, color and fluff brows. Balm Dotcom — which now comes in a Swissmiss flavor — nourishes and colors lips, and the Futuredew serum leaves users with radiant skin.

Sale price: $44.

Original price: $55.

This set is proven to repair hair and make it stronger after a single use. The kit includes treatment No. 0, a bond-building hair treatment, No. 3, a hair perfecter, and a shampoo and conditioner. This set is made for all hair types, and helps with dryness, split-ends and breakage.

Sale price: $62.

Original price: $90.

This limited-edition set features Milk Makeup’s best-selling products. The set includes: full-sizes of matte bronzer, cream blush, highlighter and a sample size of lengthening mascara. This set is a major deal — buyers will save 72% when they buy the products in this set.

Sale price: $22.

Original price: $76.

Glossier’s top-rated face masks are available together — because according to Glossier, they work in harmony. The Mega Greens Galaxy Mask detoxifies and the White Kaolin Clay Mask nourishes the skin. These masks are dermatologist-tested, and can be used together or separately.

Sale price: $42.

Original price: $48.

Get the perfect lips with this lip set! This four-piece lip set has everything you need — a full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss and travel-sizes of Matte Revolution lipstick, Lip Cheat liner and Collagen Lip Bath, all in the universally flattering iconic Pillow Talk shade.

Sale price: $49.

Original price: $66.

With this three-piece brow kit, you can achieve the perfect defined brow look. The kit includes a Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, a Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel in four color options. When used in unison, the kit helps to outline, shape, fill and define brows with a natural look.

Sale price: $39.

Original price: $68.

Hot Tools One-step hair dryer can help users easily achieve a professional-looking blowout. Hot Tools technology prevents frizz and static, and works well on all hair types for a smooth, voluminous look. It has over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it now at a discounted price.

Sale price: $43.08.

Original price: $69.99.

According to Vogue, lip liner is trending right now. Try out the trend right now with a discount on the Estee Lauder Lip Pencil. It is a lightweight, creamy pencil that glides on effortlessly and lasts all day.

Sale price: $16.80.

Original price: $28.00.

Now is the time to stock up on eyeliner. Urban Decay’s eyeliner was voted the No. 1 eyeliner in the Glamour 2021 Beauty Awards. This smudge-proof eyeliner lasts for up to 16 hours and won’t get damaged by water — or tears. It glides on easily so you can achieve the perfect cat-eye or any other design your heart desires.

Sale price: $16.10.

Original price: $23.