Monday, November 21, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 121-114 loss to the Clippers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (wearing blue) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Collin Sexton (2) defend while center Ivica Zubac (40) watches

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Collin Sexton (2) defend while center Ivica Zubac (40) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Utah Jazz fell to 12-7 on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-114, on Monday night.

Here are three key contributing factors to the Jazz’s loss:

  • Though the Clippers were without Paul George on Monday, and Kawhi Leonard didn’t have a very loud night (just 8 points), Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell combined for 57 points, leading the team in the close moments of the game. 
  • In their first game following Mike Conley’s injury, it was clear that the Jazz are really going to miss his decision-making, especially in clutch moments and when the game is on the line.
  • The Jazz committed 12 of their 17 turnovers split between the first and fourth quarters (six in the first, six in the fourth), so their opening and closing minutes were not their best, when they really needed it.
AP22326164956796.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326178039273.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, right, dunks as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, lower left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326177542481.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) reaches for a rebound as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac grapples with him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326177060657.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Collin Sexton (2) defend while center Ivica Zubac (40) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326176127478.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) has the ball knocked from his hands by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326167506880.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326167132920.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326165645175.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326150082953.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, grabs a rebound away from Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
AP22326147629327.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard Reggie Jackson defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
