3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 121-114 loss to the Clippers

LOS ANGELES — The Utah Jazz fell to 12-7 on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-114, on Monday night.

Here are three key contributing factors to the Jazz’s loss:



Though the Clippers were without Paul George on Monday, and Kawhi Leonard didn’t have a very loud night (just 8 points), Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell combined for 57 points, leading the team in the close moments of the game.

In their first game following Mike Conley’s injury, it was clear that the Jazz are really going to miss his decision-making, especially in clutch moments and when the game is on the line.

The Jazz committed 12 of their 17 turnovers split between the first and fourth quarters (six in the first, six in the fourth), so their opening and closing minutes were not their best, when they really needed it.