Can you answer these 5 ‘Jeopardy!’ clues from the Tournament of Champions?

The 2022 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions — featuring some of the show’s winningest contestants — has delivered on its promise of being a series you don’t want to miss.

Who is winning the 2022 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions?

The best-of-7 series is now heading into a Game 6 Monday night.

Amy Schneider — a 40-game champ who is second only to Ken Jennings for most consecutive games won — has two victories in the Tournament of Champions.

Andrew He, who came into the tournament as a five-game champion during regular season play, beat 23-game champ Mattea Roach in the semifinals to secure a spot in the finals. He currently has two wins in the Tournament of Champions, tied with Schneider.

Sam Buttrey, the winner of the “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament, has one victory in the Tournament of Champions.

Whoever gets to three victories first will be declared the winner, meaning the tournament could conclude Monday or Tuesday.

Final Jeopardy questions in the 2022 Tournament of Champions

If you’re wondering whether the Tournament of Champions is more difficult than regular season play, here’s an interesting tidbit: In the Tournament of Champions finals, there has not yet been a Final Jeopardy clue that all three contestants have answered correctly.

Here are the five Final Jeopardy clues that have appeared in the final round of the 2022 Tournament of Champions so far, according to archives provided on the TheJeopardyFan.com (answers at the very bottom):



“In July 2022, the ousted president of this country fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives.” (Schneider missed this clue.)

“Name shared by a Victorian novelist and an 1805 flagship captain whose name is heard in a famous phrase.” (All three contestants missed this clue.)

“Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.” (Only Schneider got this one right.)

“Ridley Scott’s first feature film, ‘The Duellists,’ was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film ‘Alien’ also pays tribute.” (All three contestants missed this clue.)

“William the Conqueror’s son built a fortress on a key Northern river in 1080, giving this city its name.” (Schneider and Buttrey got this one correct.)

(Answers: Sri Lanka; Thomas Hardy; Hebrews; Joseph Conrad; Newcastle.)