High school boys basketball: 2022 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week for 6A, 5A and 4A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 4A this year: Tyler Monks (Cedar); Kent Fairborn (Crimson Cliffs); and Brennon Schweikart (Hurricane).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Dixie Flyers

Head coach: Tyler Roberts (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-6 (second in Region 10 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 50-41, in the 4A championship

2022 offense: 57 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

2022 defense: 48.3 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Kyle Lemke, Center, Jr.

Jordan Roberts, PG, Jr.

Grant Carter, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Breckon Robinson, Guard, Jr.

John Southwick, Guard, So.

Coach comment: Love the way this team competes and the chemistry they have together.

2. Snow Canyon Warriors

Head coach: Doug Meacham (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 24-2 (first in Region 10 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A

2022 postseason: beat Dixie, 50-41, in the 4A championship

2022 offense: 58.1 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

2022 defense: 45.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Owen Mackay. G, Jr.

Will Warner, G, Sr.

Cy Meacham, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Luke Hamlin, G, Sr.

Karter Murdock, G, Sr.

Bear Leavitt, F, Sr.

Drey Smith, G, Jr.

Coach comment: This group of guys all have a motor and desire to play defense, which will give us a great chance to be there down the stretch. Their ability to move the ball and fight for our team shots is a definite strength. I’m looking forward to watching these guys grow together this year.

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

Head coach: Kent Fairborn (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 14-9 (third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 68-58, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 62.2 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

2022 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jordan Eaton, F, Sr.

Houston Johnsen F/C, Sr.

Phoenix McWillis F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Luke Johnson, G, Jr.

Trevor Taylor, G/F, Soph.

Steele Barben, G, Jr.

Jace Sweeten, F, Jr.

4. Desert Hills Thunder

Head coach: Chris Allred (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 7-15 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Cedar, 70-62, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 48.4 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

2022 defense: 53.2 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Lincoln Holmes, Guard, Sr.

Boston Holbrook, Guard, Sr.

Chomp Jones, Guard, Sr.

Eli Allred, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to have several key players returning from last year’s team. We look to be able to play with greater maturity and urgency.

5. Cedar City Reds

Head coach: Tyler Monks (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 13-11 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A

2022 postseason: lost to Dixie, 41-34, in the 4A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 61.5 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

2022 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Stockton Albrecht, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ty Bronson, F, Sr.

Boston Garret, G, Sr.

Nathan Rogers, G, Sr.

Landon Kreitzer, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We will have some new faces, but we expect to compete at a high level every game.

6. Pine View Panthers

Head coach: Ryan Eves (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 8-14 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A

2022 postseason: lost to Hurricane, 53-49, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

2022 defense: 55.4 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Nash Schroeder, Guard, Jr.

Griffen Shepherd Forward, Jr.

Kanyon Dickinson, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tim Long, Forward, Sr.

Weston Watkins, Guard, Sr.

Trevor Condie, Forward, Jr.

Camden Smith, Forward, Jr.

Devin Williams, Guard, Jr.

Adam Moore, Guard, So.

Coach comment: Looking forward to coaching these guys this year. We had some success this summer and are looking to build off of that. Region 10 is always a grind and with us playing most of the Region 11 teams as well we will see how we stack up against the best teams in 4A. We are excited for the challenge.

7. Hurricane Tigers

Head coach: Brennon Schweikart (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 12-12 (fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 58-34, in the 4A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 49.5 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

2022 defense: 54.8 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Nifai Iloa, F, Sr.

Owen Iloa, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Mason Gilberg, G, Sr.

Chestyn Tebbs, G, Jr.

Cayleb Jackman, F, Jr.

RJ Wright, G, Sr.

Carter Ashby, G, Sr.

Coach comment: There is a buzz around the program and we are unbelievably excited to get the season rolling. We have a lot of great young men who want to play hard and fast.

Region 11

1. Sky View Bobcats

Head coach: Kirk Hillyard (13th year)

2021-2022 record: 16-8 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A

2022 postseason: lost to Snow Canyon, 47-45, in the 4A semifinals

2022 offense: 64.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

2022 defense: 59.5 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Hayden Howell SG, Sr.

Logan Deal C, Sr.

Carter Davis SG, Sr.

Tanner Davis, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brooks Rigby Forward/Center, Sr.

Kendrick Terrell Wing, Sr.

Coach comment: Leaning on our experience of four returning starters and plenty of backups to have a successful season.

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

Head coach: Kyle Day (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 18-6 (first in Region 11 with a 8-1 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 56-47, in the 4A semifinals

2022 offense: 63.8 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

2022 defense: 51 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Carson Cox, G/F, Jr.

Luke Sorenson, F, Sr.

Zach Skinner, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Grady Workman, G, Sr.

Jagger Francom, C, Jr.

Cam Blotter, G, Jr.

Coach comment: I am excited to see how this team grows throughout the year. We have a good group of guys that play with joy and a love of the game. As usual, we are excited to play a tough preseason schedule against bigger schools throughout the state and compete in a very competitive region and classification.

3. Logan Grizzlies

Head coach: Mitch Argyle (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 8-15 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A

2022 postseason: lost to Green Canyon, 59-42, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 55.8 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

2022 defense: 60.4 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Justin Anderson, G, Sr.

Carson Tuft, G, Sr.

Jordan Child, W, Jr.

Jalen Argyle, W, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sidon Abai, G, Sr.

Kru Kennington, P, Sr.

Will Parkinson, W, Jr.

Coach comment: A fun group of young men that play for each other.

4. Green Canyon Wolves

Head coach: Logan Brown (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 14-10 (second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 75-44, in the 4A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 59.7 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

2022 defense: 59.7 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jared Anderson, G, Jr.

Ben Elston, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Isaac Filimoehala, F, Jr.

Jaxson Drysdale, F, Jr.

Dylan Davis , G, Sr.

Jackson Penigar, F, Jr.

Kyran Hoffman, G, Jr.

Mitch Larson , G, Sr.

Owen Odom, G, So.

Dewey Egan, G, Jr.

Gavin Crane, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a young and energetic team that is very balanced. Our team has played a lot of basketball together as they have grown up. Our players have really done a good job of developing in the offseason and connecting on and off the court.

5. Mountain Crest Mustangs

Head coach: Chandler Smith (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 3-19 (sixth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A

2022 postseason: lost to Sky View, 70-48, in the 4A first round

2022 offense: 44.2 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

2022 defense: 55.5 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Oliver Nethercott, Guard, Sr.

Trevis Leiser, Small Forward, Sr.

Hunter Pugmire, Center, Sr.

Ray Robins, Guard, Sr.

Joseph Hunsaker, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Arnell, Guard, Jr.

Rigdon Anderson, Guard, Jr.

Kaden Hess, Guard, Sr.

Jaxon Murray, Guard, Sr.

Ada McBride, Guard, Sr.

6. Bear River Bears

Head coach: Reggie Shaw (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 6-16 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A

2022 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 80-70, in the 4A first-round

2022 offense: 52.8 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

2022 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Denver Reese, Forward/Guard, Sr.

Kyver Jensen, Guard, Jr.

Gehrig Marble, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jace Roberts, Guard, Jr.

Owen Olsen, Guard, Jr.

Brayden Ritter, Forward, Jr.

Heath Brown, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: We lost a lot of seniors last year and are returning just a few players with varsity experience. Our kids have worked really hard this offseason, and have really high expectations. It will be exciting to watch our young players emerge as the season progresses.

4A Independent

Layton Christian Eagles

Head coach: Bobby Porter (22nd year)

2021-2022 record: 20-7 (first in Region 13 with a 10-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A

2022 postseason: Beat Grantsville, 48-46, in the 3A championship

2022 offense: 63.8 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

2022 defense: 55.5 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

