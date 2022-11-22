High school boys basketball: 2022 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week for 6A, 5A and 4A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are four new head basketball coaches in 5A this year: Tim Gardner (Brighton); Marcus Frazier (Skyline); Jace Tavita (Orem); and Kenny Hardy (Provo).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Woods Cross Wildcats

woods cross

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Margetts (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 18-9 (second in Region 5 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 40-31, in the 5A championship

2022 offense: 59 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

2022 defense: 53.3 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Jaxon Smith, PG, Sr.

Mason Bendinger, G/F, Sr.

Alex Brey, F, Sr.

Cade Eberhardt, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Will Campbell, G/F, Sr.

Hunter Jackson, G, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for this basketball season. Looking forward to competing against some really good teams across the state.

2. Box Elder Bees

box elder

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jace McKee (11th year)

2021-2022 record: 15-9 (third in Region 5 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Woods Cross, 59-53, in the 5A second-round

2022 offense: 60.7 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

2022 defense: 58.3 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Jackson Mckee, F, Sr.

Cole Mortensen, G, Sr.

Elijah Kersey, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Max Issacson, F, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited about the group we have coming back, this group has played a lot of basketball together and have really good chemistry. It should be a fun year.

3. Bountiful Redhawks

bountiful

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Maxwell (34th year)

2021-2022 record: 7-16 (tied for fifth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 50-45, in the 5A first-round

2022 offense: 58 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

2022 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Sam Stevenson, PG, Sr.

Carson Smith, F, Jr.

Danny Holland, G, Sr.

Zack Eyring, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Charlie Smith, F, So.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a shot clock and playing fast-paced fanp-friendly basketball. Having no superstar and multiple players who are interchangeable helps this team be potent both offensively and defensively. I really like coaching this team.

4. Viewmont Vikings

viewmont

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Emery (26th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (fourth in Region 5 with a 5-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Timpview, 70-55, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 60.3 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

2022 defense: 64.6 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Scott Noel, F, Sr.

Zach Robison, G, Sr.

Trevor Green, G, Sr.



Drez Jensen, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Mitch Jeppesen, F, Sr.

Jaxon Heusser, G, Sr.

Kaden Mitchell, F, Sr.

Tyler Schultz, C, Sr.

Landon Jeppesen, G, Sr.

Coach comment: The Vikings have a couple of major contributors returning and have some depth this year. If we can find a way to get better on the defensive end and can be unselfish as a team, I think this team could be very competitive. We play a very challenging schedule and have a very deep and solid region, so we will have to give our best effort every night we play.

5. Bonneville Lakers

bonneville

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bullinger (8th year)

2021-2022 record: 20-5 (first in Region 5 with a 8-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 60-43, in the 5A semifinals

2022 offense: 57.6 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

2022 defense: 53.6 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Bo Dixon, PG, Sr.

Nathan Burdett, SF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Carter Coombs, F, Sr.

Ben Tesch, F, So.

Judd Fawbush, G, Sr.

Nick Sebehar, G, Jr.

Coach comment: The coaching staff at Bonneville High School is looking forward to another exciting year. With only one returning starter and two players who saw meaningful playing time, our youth and inexperience will be put to the test early with an extremely difficult preseason schedule. We are excited for the opportunities this will provide to our newcomers and players who are vying for meaningful varsity minutes.

6. Northridge Knights

northridge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Andrew Olson (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (tied for fifth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 63-53, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 58.4 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

2022 defense: 60 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Logan Birt, F, Jr.

Caden Christensen, G, Sr.

Deqoune Kennedy, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Clements, G, Sr.

Bentley Whitear, G, Jr.

Josh Kitchen, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. We have some really great kids who enjoy playing basketball with each other. We hope to get better each day and look forward to a very tough Region 5 schedule.

Region 6

1. Olympus Titans

olympus

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Barnes (26th year)

2021-2022 record: 26-1 (first in Region 6 with a 12-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A

2022 postseason: beat Woods Cross, 40-31, in the 5A championship

2022 offense: 73.8 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

2022 defense: 46.2 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Dutch Dowdell, G, Jr.

Jordan Barnes, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Harper Madsen, F, Sr.

Zakk Albert, G, Sr.

Joe Johnson, C, Sr.

Peter Watsson, C, Sr.

Coach comment: Lost a lot of great players from last year’s team. Only two returning starters, but many good pieces to plug into this year’s team. Not much size, so might have to go back to the early Titan years. More pressing and running and shooting the 3.

2. Murray Spartans

murray

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Workman (18th year)

2021-2022 record: 20-8 (second in Region 6 with a 10-2 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 59-47, in the 5A semifinals

2022 offense: 66.3 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

2022 defense: 57.6 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Chudi Anosike, Fwd, Sr

Jaxson Workman, Grd, Sr

Tayshaun Tramel, Grd, Sr

DaVonte Hooks, Fwd, Sr

Quinton Christman, Grd, Jr

Key newcomers:

Deacon Poole, Grd, Jr

Sam Brousseau, Ctr, So

Blayke Vega-Chand, Fwd, Fr

Isaiah Beh, Fwd, Fr

Coach comment: I’m excited for this group of players to get another chance at making a run. We need to take a step up defensively. If we do, it could be a special season.

3. Highland Rams

highland

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Jones (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 11-13 (third in Region 6 with a 7-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 52-47, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 50.5 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

2022 defense: 55.3 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Sefa Brown, Wing, Jr.

Matt Lambson, Guard, Jr.

Nate Johnsen, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

George Mcconkie, Center, Jr.

Grayson Gaddis, Wing, Jr.

Stathis Mizanthidis, Center, Jr.

Coach comment: Love our team! We have a bunch of hungry guys that are focused on winning! If we defend and rebound like we are capable of I see great things for us.

4. Skyline Eagles

skyline

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Marcus Frazier (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 12-10 (fifth in Region 6 with a 3-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Olympus, 75-40 , in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 61.9 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

2022 defense: 60.9 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Yorgio Golesis, G, Sr.

Peter Broadbent, G, Sr.

Jack Huntsman, F, Sr.

Kai Tulsian, G, Sr.

Landon Shaw, F/C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ryan Gill, F/G, Jr.

Kai Sorenson, F, Jr.

James Bekker, So.

Coach comment: We really like our guys a lot. If we are getting better as the season progresses, I like our chances to really be competitive down the stretch.

5. Brighton Bengals

brighton

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Gardner (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Springville, 63-49, in the 5A first-round

2022 offense: 58 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

2022 defense: 64.8 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Nash Matheson, G, Jr.

Jace Matheson, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Matani Hinkley, G, Sr.

Owen Schmel, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a competitive group that will look to push each other throughout the year. We are going to have to commit to playing a certain way in order to compete in a very good region top to bottom.

6. East Leopards

east

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mitch Smith (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 6-18 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Olympus, 82-49, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 50.4 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

2022 defense: 56.6 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Kevin Doe, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brayden Hinton, Fr, Sr.

Matthew Frederick, C, Sr.

Mahamad Assad, G, Sr.

Sawyer Sutton, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a fun mix of experienced upperclassmen and up-and-coming underclassmen. Excited to see what we can accomplish this season.

7. Park City Miners

park city

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Thomas Purcell (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 4-17 (sixth in Region 6 with a 2-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Alta, 66-42, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 53 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

2022 defense: 66.4 ppg (No. 31 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Khai Lockwood, PG, Sr.

Matt Hale, SG, Sr.

Duke Gordon, SF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

VinDiesel Johnson, PF, Jr.

Bridger LaPine, PG, Fr.

Coach comment: We really came together this offseason and got to put COVID hurdles behind us. We have a great group of guys that play hard and have fun.

Region 7

1. Cedar Valley Aviators

cedar valley

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Pugmire (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 12-9 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Uintah, 43-42, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 53.7 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

2022 defense: 51.8 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Cole Roberts, G, Sr.

Ty Christensen, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jax Allen, G, So.

Hunter Larson, G, Jr.

Heath Christensen, PG, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a fun group of kids returning this year. They have trained hard this offseason to give themselves a chance to compete with the top teams in the state. We will be tested early against some really good teams to help prepare us for region.

2. Payson Lions

payson

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Anthony Mitchell (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 21-3 (first in Region 7 with a 11-1 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Timpview, 63-52, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 64.3 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

2022 defense: 52.2 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Isaac Wolfe, G, Sr.

Parker Buys, G, Sr.

Cooper Swasey, G, Jr.

Coach comment:

We have a mix a veteran and young players. I am excited for this year and where we will be in March.

3. Cottonwood Colts

cottonwood

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Marc Miller (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 15-9 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 73-60, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 63.8 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

2022 defense: 57 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Chris Cox, SG/SF, Jr.

Aidan Oliphant, PF/C, Sr.

Kirath Makhar, PG/SF, Sr.

Max Russo, SG, Sr.

Jackson Price, PG/SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ryan Nielson, SG, Jr.

Peter Oguama, SF/PF, Jr.

Mason Tolley, SG, So.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to building on last year’s success and feel we have the team to do it. We have a lot of Senior leadership and are excited about the upcoming season.

4. Hillcrest Huskies

hillcrest

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brandon Sluga (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 6-18 (sixith in Region 7 with a 2-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Murray, 72-57, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 56.2 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

2022 defense: 67.6 ppg (No. 32 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Micah Madry, G,F, Senior

Maddux Albers G, Senior

Coach comment: We are excited about the opportunity we have each day to improve as team and compete to reach our goals.

5. Tooele Buffaloes

tooele

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jed Thomas (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 2-22 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-12 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Orem, 65-42, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 50 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

2022 defense: 69.8 ppg (No. 33 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

6. Uintah Utes

uintah

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brandon Johnson (6th year)

2021-2022 record: 11-12 (fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Alta, 78-43, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

2022 defense: 55.6 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Dauson Gardiner, SG, So.

Kaedyn Sheffield, SG, Sr.

Gabe Elison, Wing, Sr.

Coach comment: Excited, young and inexperienced but we will play hard.

7. Stansbury Stallions

stansbury

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Joseph White (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 16-8 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Salem Hills, 65-52, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 62.2 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

2022 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Blake Hales, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Andrew Sandoval, Guard, Sr.

Dylan Giles, Guard, Jr.

Toby Johnson, Forward, So.

Aidan Pehrson, Guard, So.

Coach comment: We will be very young this season and look forward to follow in the footsteps of the eight seniors who had a school record 16 wins last season. We have high energy athletes that are excited to have a varsity experience.

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

alta

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Ohrn (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 19-7 (first in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 55-54, in the 5A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 63.3 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

2022 defense: 54 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jaxon Johnson, PF/SG, Jr.

Nash Hinck, PG/SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Carter Doleac, PF/C, Jr.

Ace Reiser, PG/SG, Jr.

Austin Shelley, SG, Sr.

Coach comment: We’re excited for the upcoming season. We have a tough schedule, but our guys are looking forward to the challenge. They have put in a lot of hard work and are hungry to compete and make a name for themselves.

2. Lehi Pioneers

lehi

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Quincy Lewis (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 9-12 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 60-54, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 54.7 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

2022 defense: 54.4 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Cooper Lewis, Jr.

Grayson Brousseau, Jr.

Braxton Hawkins, Sr.

Spencer Anderson, Sr.

Preston Varner, Sr.

Bryson Bromley, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Easton Hawkins, So.

Elijah Bettis, Sr.

Tanner Cook, Sr.

Coach comment: We return 12 of 14 varsity players. I like our experience and togetherness of this group.

3. Timpview Thunderbirds

timpview

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Izzy Ingle (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 14-12 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Murray, 64-44, in the 5A semifinals

2022 offense: 60.6 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

2022 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

James Rust, G/F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Taki Uluilakepa, PG, Sr.

Eli St. Clair, SG, Sr.

Dean Rueckert, PG/SG, Fr.

Colton Smith, C, Jr.

Corbyn Hansen, PG/SG, So.

Quezon Villa, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a great mix of returning players and young talent this season. If everyone stays healthy, we have a chance to be really good this year.

4. Orem Tigers

orem

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jace Tavita (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 22-4 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 71-47, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 61.6 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

2022 defense: 47.8 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Lance Reynolds, G, Jr.

Asher Young, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Anthony Felesi, G, Fr.

Kai Wesley, F, Fr.

Trey Hiatt, F, So.

Chance Dastrup, G, So.

Roger Saleapaga, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are a young but talented team, with boys who are not afraid to work. This will be an exciting group to watch.

5. Mountain View Bruins

MOUNTAIN VIEW

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Gordon Whitehead (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 5-19 (seventh in Region 8 with a 2-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 63-55, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 47.8 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

2022 defense: 60.6 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Taylor Hamblin, Guard, Sr.

Abe Stafford, Guard/Forward, Sr.

Will Beckstead, Forward, Sr.

Conner Fairbanks, Guard, Jr.

Daniel Hair, Guard, Jr.

Hunter Kaopua, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:



Bryce Mella, Guard, Fr.

Coach comment: We’re excited about this season. Last year was a substantial growth experience for our young team and we return almost all of our players plus we are excited to have a few new strong additions to our team. We expect to compete well with a team that knows each other well, enjoys being around each other, and works hard for each other. This is a tremendous group of young athletes who have a strong work ethic and something to prove.

6. Timpanogos Timberwolves

timpanogos

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Shawn Faux (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 7-17 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 80-55, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 50.9 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

2022 defense: 58.3 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Mason Faux, G, Sr.

Simon Clark G, Sr.

Terrell Smiley, G, Sr.

Seth Maddox G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sam Lowell F, So.

Gavin Messmer G, So.

Zach Bentley F, Jr.

Anders Berlin G, Jr.

Gabe Braff G/F, So.

Coach comment: Will be a younger team with not a lot of returning experience, but a great group of boys who will compete and play hard. We are excited for the year and I look forward to coaching this group of boys.

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

jordan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Trace Bevell (10th year)

2021-2022 record: 7-18 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Payson, 69-66, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 57 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

2022 defense: 65.4 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Maileavai Van Der Beek, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Matt Magness, Guard, Jr.

Ayden Doyle, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: It will be a growing year for the Diggers this year. We return zero starters and very few players with varsity experience off of last year’s team. The team will work hard and compete every day.

Region 9

1. Salem Hills SkyHawks

salem

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Francom (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 18-9 (first in Region 9 with a 9-1 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Olympus, 63-45, in the 5A semifinals

2022 offense: 64.4 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

2022 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Zakery Nelson, G/F, Senior

Chase DeGraffenried, G, Junior

Jackson Nelson, C, Senior

Ryan Baker, C, Senior

Key newcomers:

Christian Snarr, F, Senior

Jackson Hallows, F, Senior

Cayden Hansen, G, Senior

Ryan Humpherys, G, Senior

Coach comment: We are excited to get this season started. We will be replacing some key contributors from last season, and will be working to build chemistry as the season gets started. We have a strong group of seniors that will help to lead us throughout the year. Region 9 will once again be highly competitive and we look forward to playing very good teams each night.

2. Springville Red Devils

springville

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Snell (8th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-10 (second in Region 9 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Murray, 82-75, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 58.9 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

2022 defense: 55.8 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Chase Haslem, Guard, Sr.

Nate Visentin, Post, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Walker Deede, Post, Sr.

Hiatt Hullinger, Guard, Sr.

Carter Ozuna, Guard, Sr.

Luke Nadauld, Guard Jr.

Mason Hanse, Guard Fr.

Jamyn Sondrup, Post, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a good mixture of seniors and underclassmen. This year’s success will be determined by how they mesh and come together, as well as our ability to play defense in the half court and rebound.

3. Wasatch Wasps

wasatch

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: James Ballstaedt (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-15 (third in Region 9 with a 5-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Stansbury, 69-65, in the 5A first round

2022 offense: 58.9 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

2022 defense: 60.5 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Louis Hoffman, PF, Sr.

Will Santiago, CG, Sr.

Sam Lind, CG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Reece Dent, C, Jr.

Brady Peery, CG, So.

Connor Hendrickson, CG, Jr.

Miles Brown, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We have some young talent and looking forward to a great season.

4. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

maple

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Johnny Averett (14th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (fifth in Region 9 with a 4-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Bonneville, 49-43, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 54.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

2022 defense: 54 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Bennett Averett, Jr. Guard

Key newcomers:

Matthew Peterson, Jr., Forward

Brogan Miles, Jr., Point Guard

Coach comment: We will have a very young team with very little varsity experience. We do have a lot of good athletes who are excited to prove themselves.

5. Spanish Fork Dons

spanish fork

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Garrett Johnson (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 13-11 (fourth in Region 9 with a 5-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A

2022 postseason: lost to Orem, 71-47, in the 5A second round

2022 offense: 58.6 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

2022 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jackson Rhees, Guard, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Aaron Dunn, Center, Sophomore

Aiden Solorzano, Guard, Senior

Kobe Healey, Guard, Senior

Ethan Beckstead, Forward, Junior

Landon Leatherwood, Guard, Junior

Coach comment: We are tough-minded team that is going to be hard to play. We have several guys that love to compete. It is going to be a fun season.

6. Provo Bulldogs

provo

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kenny Hardy (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 1-21 (sixth in Region 9 with a 0-10 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A

2022 postseason: Lost to East, 74-52, in the 5A play-in

2022 offense: 45 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

2022 defense: 63.9 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Aaron Castagnetto, Guard, Jr.

Trey Johnson, Guard, Jr.

Dallin McUnr, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kyle Larsen, Guard, Forward, Jr.

Jason Carter, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited for the opportunity to prove ourselves on the court and compete at a high level.

4A Independent

Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

juan diego

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Drew Trost (10th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-7 (first in Region 15 with a 7-1 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A

2022 postseason: lost to Layton Christian Academy, 80-69, in the 3A semifinals

2022 offense: 59.2 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

2022 defense: 53.4 ppg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Malik Harris, Post, Sr.

Colby Bryant, Guard, Sr.

Camilo Ramirez, Guard, Sr.

Noah Bendinger, Guard, So.

Key newcomers:

Bryton Valdes, Guard, So.

Caden Fenger, Guard, Jr.

Jake Wyatt, Guard, So.

Coach comment: We are very excited to make the transition to 5A. We know it will be a great challenge and that there will be bumps along the way. However, we are poised and ready to embrace this challenge. We will be led by three seniors who have a lot of varsity experience and are terrific leaders. We also have some talented young players ready to take on bigger varsity roles. This group has worked very hard in the offseason and has truly come together as team. We cannot wait to get the season started!