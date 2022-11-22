High school boys basketball: 2022 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-23 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week for 6A, 5A and 4A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are two new head basketball coaches in 6A this year: Scott McClaughlin (Clearfield) and KJ Ng (Hunter).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Corey Melaney (14th year)

2021-2022 record: 13-10 (third in Region 1 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 75-63, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 55.3 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

2022 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Braden Flinders, PG, Sr.

Boston Hadley, SG, Sr.

Hunter Hansen, SG, Jr.

David Calvert, PF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Treyden Hoggan - SG, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of experience coming back this year. We have many versatile players that can play multiple positions on the perimeter. We have had trouble staying healthy over the past two years. I’m excited for these guys to play together. We have many teams in Region 1 that have experience and are very talented.

2. Layton Lancers

layton

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kelby Miller (14th year)

2021-2022 record: 7-15 (sixth in Region 1 with a 4-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 59-49, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 60 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

2022 defense: 64.3 ppg (No. 24 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

KJ Miller, Combo Guard, Jr.

Mekhi Martin, Point Guard, Jr.

Brock Mendoza, Center, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Andrew Watts, SG, Sr.

Elias Parkinson, Wing, Sr.

Crew Harrop, Wing, Sr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a great season of basketball at Layton High School. The work that the players have put in during the offseason, along with our preseason schedule, will have us ready for region play and beyond. This group likes playing basketball with one another and it shows on the court. Our team has three returning starters and several seniors that contributed last year on the varsity level. If players continue to accept and excel in their roles, this should be a successful season at Layton.

3. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Russell (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 59-43, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 52.9 ppg (No. 20 in 6A)

2022 defense: 54.9 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Kaden Ericksen, Guard, Sr.

Brevin Hamblin, Forward, Sr.

Carter Semrow, Guard, Sr.

Joshua Godfrey, Forward, Jr.

Kane King, Point Guard, Sr.

Dax Brady, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Logan Goddard, Guard, Jr.

Coach comment: We return a lot of experience and have a lot of confidence coming into this season. We believe that we can compete with anyone, despite not having as much depth as some programs as well as not having a legit five man. Our guys play with a chip on their shoulder and will welcome the “underdog” role that we will have in a lot of our games this season.

4. Davis Darts

davis

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Sims (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 22-2 (first in Region 1 with a 11-1 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 48-42, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 60.4 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

2022 defense: 44.9 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Key newcomers:

Colby Whicker, Sr., G

Kaden Eggett, Sr., F

Alex Fisher, Sr., G

Ike Morgan, Jr., G

Zach Fisher, Jr., F

Coleman Atwater, So.

Bennett Wright, So.

Coach comment: We will be young without a lot of varsity experience but we will play hard and compete each day. Looking forward to working with this team and making progress throughout the year. It will be fun.

5. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kasey Walkenhurst (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-10 (second in Region 1 with a 8-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Cyprus, 85-75, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 62 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

2022 defense: 56.7 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Cole Johnson, PG, Sr.

Paul Beattie, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jayden Haskell, G, Jr.

Ethan Atkinson, F, Jr.

Easton Ralphs, F, Jr.

Ben Stucki, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited about the upcoming season and feel like we will be right in the mix. Region 1 will be very good again this year and if we focus on playing defense every night we will give ourselves an opportunity to play our best basketball by February and March.

6. Weber Warriors

weber

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Landon Cosby (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 5-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 75-58, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 62.1 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

2022 defense: 68.9 ppg (No. 25 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Hunter Schenck, Guard, Jr.

Griffyn Doughty, Guard, Sr.

Ethan Shupe, Guard, Sr.

Jaxon Shaw, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cole Bingham, Guard, Sr.

Dylan Rylands, Forward, Sr.

Malachi Spencer, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the opportunity to see how we stack up in Region 1. Our success will depend on everyone buying into defending and rebounding. This group is very competitive and we have had some great practices.

7. Clearfield Falcons

clearfield

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Scott McClaughlin (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 4-18 (seventh in Region 1 with a 3-9 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Kearns, 42-37, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 41.5 ppg (No. 24 in 6A)

2022 defense: 53.9 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

James Barraza, F, Sr.

Lincoln Church, G, Sr.

Trace Hansen, G, Jr.

Peyton Kotter, G, Jr.

Austin Mitchell, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Canyon Dugger, F, So.

Spencer Jones, G, Jr.

Chase Mcneill, C, Jr.

Tayvian Singletary, F, Jr,

Davis Woll, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We have an excellent group of players that have been working very hard all offseason. We enter the year with a lot of experience and are expecting to have a great season.

Region 2

1. Cyprus Pirates

cyprus

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tre Smith (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-6 (first in Region 1 with a 12-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 57-53, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 68.2 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

2022 defense: 54.6 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Quentin Meza, PG, Sr.

Diego Mulford, PG, Jr.

Justus Jackson-Fobbs, Forward, Sr.

Spies Tia, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Arou Ayuen, G, Sr.

Kaden Christensen, Forward, Sr.

Anywan Kuang, Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a great year. We have getting better to do but we will take it one practice and one game at a time. We have the pieces/group to do special things. We just want to start playing our best basketball in the beginning of February and see what happens.

2. Roy Royals

roy

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Hunt (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (tied for fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A

2022 postseason: lost to Farmington, 69-37, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 51 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)

2022 defense: 52.3 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Beau Belnap, PG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Elijah Soward, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: Roy High School returns three starters from last season and looks forward to having a seasoned team for the 2022-23 season. This team should be a scrappy, hard-nosed team that loves to compete. Team chemistry will be another strength of this team. They enjoy playing together and have genuine concern for one another, which we will lean on throughout the season. We look forward watching these guys play.

3. Kearns Cougars

kearns

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Cosby (14th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-6 (second in Region 2 with a 9-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 58-54, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 68.4 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

2022 defense: 51.6 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

May Kueny, SF, Sr.

QuayVon Palmer, G, Sr.

Kapeli Smith, G, Sr.

Tresor Ndayisenga, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Alex Wilcox, G, Sr.

Daniel Deng, G Jr.

Coach comment: We will be senior-led again but with little varsity experience. This group has played together all summer and we are hoping they get after it on defense and use their athleticism to get up and down the court. I am looking forward to seeing how we compete and possibly surprise a few teams.

4. Hunter Wolverines

hunter

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: KJ Ng (1st year)

2021-2022 record: 12-10 (third in Region 2 with a 7-5 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Weber, 68-63, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 57.1 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

2022 defense: 48.8 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Dominick Phannolath, G, So.

Zaquel Cossa, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Caleb Hamblin, C, Sr.

Griffin Gallagher, C, Jr.

Devan Morris, G, Sr.

Alex Francom, G, Sr.

Tracen Sorenson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Going into my first coaching season there will be a lot of bumps in the road, but we expect to be competitive game in and game out.

5. West Panthers

west

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Christian Wouden (2nd year)

2021-2022 record: 1-19 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 1-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A

2022 postseason: Did not qualify

2022 offense: 40.5 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)

2022 defense: 62.7 ppg (No. 23 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

6. Taylorsville Warriors

taylorsville

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bernie Graziano (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 7-16 (tied for fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 66-53, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 23 in 6A)

2022 defense: 60.2 ppg (No. 20 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Moroni Johnson

Kobe Allen

Easton Guevara

Key newcomers:

Bronson Dallimore

Logan Bertagnolli

Preston Gledhill

Daniel Healy

Cole Kramer

Coach comment: We have three players with varsity experience and several young players that will contribute as well. We may need some time to develop and improve as a team and will be ready for region play. We have a lot of confidence in our players and they are an outstanding group of student-athletes to coach. We are excited to start the season.

7. Granger Lancers

granger

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Stephen Tidwell (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 3-19 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 1-11 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A

2022 postseason: Did not qualify in the 6A

2022 offense: 40.6 ppg (No. 25 in 6A)

2022 defense: 72.1 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Qani Abdi, Guard, Sr.

Hunter Lopez, Forward, Sr.

Garrett Cousins, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Isaac Begay, Guard, Sr.

Nasean Lee, Guard, Sr.

Jose Muro Prado, Guard, Sr.

Daudi Aweyso, Guard, Jr.

Stephen Kpaleh, Guard, Jr.

Isaiah Gukisen, Guard, So.

Henry Tidwell, Gaurd, Jr.

Mason Biddulph, Forward, So.

Coach comment: I am excited with the group of guys we have. They seem eager to compete.

Region 3

1. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Gummersall (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 5-19 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 59-40, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 52.8 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)

2022 defense: 61.1 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Malcolm Johnson, F, Jr.

Ike Palmer, G, Jr.

Cale Barclay, F, So.

Hayden Gribble, F, Jr.

Richard Dut, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Carlo Mulford, G, Fr.

Stockton Blanchard, G, So.

Tristan Koerner, F, Jr.

JJ Tomsick, G, So.

Coach comment: We have a strong group of returners looking forward to showing what they can do together as a group. These boys have put in a lot of work this offseason. As their coaching staff, we are excited to see what we can accomplish this season.

2. Bingham Miners

bingham

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Straatman (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 22-3 (first in Region 3 with a 10-0 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 75-63, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 66.2 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

2022 defense: 53.6 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Brayden Whitehead, Center, Sr.

KJ Jenson, Guard, Sr.

Carson Bagley, Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Luke West, Guard, Fr.

Jason Peterson, Guard, So.

Donovan Averitte, Guard, So.

Gage Vance, Guard, Sr.

Coach comment: We will lack varsity experience at the beginning of the year but will try to make up for that with toughness and effort. We have a very tough preseason to help us prepare for a battle in our region this year.

3. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Skyler Wilson (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 7-16 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 53-49, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 53.4 ppg (No. 19 in 6A)

2022 defense: 57 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jaxon Kerekes, Guard, Sr.

Logan Dunfield, Forward, Sr.

Stratton Johnson, Guard, Sr.

Ben Barrus, Guard, Jr.

Zach Edwards, Forward, Jr.

Christian Heninger, Center, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kobe Nielsen, Point Guard, Sr.

Carter Nixon, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season! We have a lot of talented players, and a good mix of size, athleticism and perimeter shooting. I know this group is hungry and eager to compete at the highest level. We can’t wait to get started.

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: John Watkins (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 15-8 (third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 56-55, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 60.7 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

2022 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Kyson Hymas, Forward, Sr.

Logan Weidauer, Guard, Jr.

Ashtyn Howick, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Pommerening, Guard, Sr.

Bryan Jones, Guard, Sr.

Myles Masuisui, Guard, Jr.

Isaiah Reiser, Guard, Fr.

Coach comment: I’m excited to see the mix of our upperclassmen with our underclasssmen and how they come together. It should be a fun and exciting year.

5. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Briggs (4th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 3-7 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 62-49, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 59.3 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

2022 defense: 54 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jackson Moller, Center, Sr.

Kyle Carley, Point Guard, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Evans, Guard, Sr.

Spencer Krainich, Forward, Jr.

Cayleb Whiite, Guard, Sr.

Jaren Dickson, Guard, Sr.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

west jordan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Duane Bourdeaux (3rd year)

2021-2022 record: 15-9 (second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 67-48, in the 6A second round

2022 offense: 65 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

2022 defense: 62.4 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Colton Blackham, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gage Muffett, F, Sr.

Carter Dorenbosch, G, Jr.

Ethan Black, F, Jr.

Coach comment: I am looking forward to an exciting season. We are going to play hard and give our best effort every night. Should be a fun year.

Region 4

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Lunt (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 4 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 43-39, in the 6A championship

2022 offense: 67.2 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

2022 defense: 59.5 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Max Toombs

Jaxon Roberts

Brodie Kozlowski

Key newcomers:

Kalen Lewis

Taylor Feroah

Coach comment: Very excited about this team very good defensively and offensively.

2. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Cuff (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 16-12 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A

2022 postseason: Beat Corner Canyon, 43-39, in the 6A championship

2022 offense: 57.8 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

2022 defense: 55.3 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Ashton Wallace, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jaxon Durrant, F, Sr.

Aaron Dunne, C, Sr.

Kean Webb, C, Sr.

Jr Turley, G, Sr.

Tiger Cuff, PG, Jr.

Blake Rawson, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are extremely excited for another basketball season at American Fork High School. We love our team. We have a lot of work to do this season. There are a lot of really good teams in the state. We have another tough preseason schedule that will help us get ready for our tough region schedule. We are looking forward to the challenges in front of us. We are really happy to be playing and being together at this time.

3. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Randy McAllister (21st year)

2021-2022 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 4 with a 7-3 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 56-53, in the 6A semifinals

2022 offense: 58.5 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

2022 defense: 54.6 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Michael Mitton, G, Sr.

Isaac Garrett, F, Sr.

Ryker Mikkelson, G, So.

Makai Peterson, G, Jr.

Chase Chandler, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bron Roberts, F, Sr.

Ryan Hadley, G, Jr.

Coach comment: With a solid group of returning players and a very challenging preseason schedule, we are looking forward to the season and the journey we’ll take to see if we can rise to the level necessary to compete in Region 4 and make a run in the state tournament.

4. Westlake Thunder

westlake

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Nate Carling (9th year)

2021-2022 record: 15-10 (tied for fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 68-60, in the 6A semifinals

2022 offense: 66.1 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

2022 defense: 59 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Maverick McManus, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bodie Capell, F, Sr

Jordan Kroll, G, Sr

Quade Fausett, C, Sr

Boston Jones, F, Sr

Tyler Burdette, G, Sr

Tate Merrill, G, Sr

Jace Adams, G, Jr

Coach comment: Westlake has a new group of seniors that are excited to prove themselves at the varsity level. They are a hardworking group that loves to compete. I am excited to see what they can accomplish together.

5. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Robert Ross (5th year)

2021-2022 record: 10-11 (sixth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 54-45, in the 6A first round

2022 offense: 58.7 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

2022 defense: 59.6 ppg (No. 19 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Luke Fotheringham, Sr.

Cameron Swiggett, Sr.

Ike Stayley, So.

Key newcomers:

Jaxon Best, Sr

Tyler Amberry, Sr.

Jorge Suarez, Sr.

Jason Burton, Jr.

Chamberlain Burgess, So.

Jackson Taylor, So.

Coach comment: We are excited about this group of boys. They work hard and want to be good teammates.

6. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Gardner (7th year)

2021-2022 record: 14-10 (tied for fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record)

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A

2022 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 60-43, in the 6A quarterfinals

2022 offense: 58.7 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

2022 defense: 55.4 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Mason Hunter, G, Sr.

Josh Davis, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cannon Jensen, Sr., G

JJ Jory, Sr., F

Tate Van Komen, Sr., G

Cy Hansen, Jr., F

Dane Housley, Jr., G

Ethan Gagon, Jr., F

Jordan Kohler, So., F

Davis Fyans, Fr., G

Coach comment: We are excited to begin the 2022-23 season. Our kids have been working really hard and are excited to get going. In order to be successful we are going to have to play great defense, share the ball and play smart, tough basketball.

