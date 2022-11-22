‘We need to put the game on our back’: What Utes RB coach wants to see through the end of the season

Quinton Ganther is a tough man to impress.

The former Utah running back, and current running backs coach, offered a blunt assessment of his players Monday.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the running backs as the position has dealt with injuries and playing time missed for numerous reasons.

Tavion Thomas has seen his playing time limited due to a variety of issues. After rushing for a career-high 180 yards against Stanford, he ran 19 times for 55 yards in a 20-17 loss at Oregon Saturday.

Ja’Quinden Jackson was switched from quarterback to running back and true freshman Jaylon Glover has shown flashes of his potential.

What would Ganther like to see from his running backs for the remainder of the season, including the regular-season finale at Colorado on Saturday?

“I would like to see game-changers,” he said. “If we’re going to touch the ball more than anybody on the team, we need to be productive. We need to put a game on our back and take over. Right now, we’re not doing that.”

Jackson, who was sidelined against Stanford, ran three times for 23 yards against the Ducks.

“He’s getting better. He’s learning the position,” Ganther said. “He’s taking coaching points. He’s disciplined with his eyes. He’s making correct reads. That’s all I can ask of him right now.”

How does he assess Thomas’ efforts?

“He’s doing his job. He’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. I don’t want to give JJ, Tavion, Micah (Bernard) or anybody credit for doing their job,” Ganther said. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Nobody’s gone above and beyond. No one’s put a game on their back and taken it over. So they’re doing their jobs.”

Added Ganther about his running backs: “Slowly but surely getting better, not great, but we’re trying to get there.”