Harrison Ford will be de-aged in the fifth Indiana Jones movie to look like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ Indy

A fifth Indiana Jones movie in currently in the making under the guidance of a new director, James Mangold. Mangold hopes the movie will take you on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s, and he plans to accomplish this with several stunts — mainly by taking Harrison Ford out of his 80s and de-aging him to look like he did in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

In an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, Mangold detailed his plan to follow up director legends George Lucas and Steven Spielberg by making his Indiana Jones movie look and feel like the original movies.

“I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire.

In order to pull this off, Mangold uses several different technologies, including new ILM software. The software goes through archived material of a younger Harrison Ford, and then matches it to the recent footage.

To really sell it, Harrison Ford will wear a replica of the jacket he wore in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The jacket was taken from storage, and replicated to match the original down to the thread.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it,” Ford told Empire. “It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works.”

Seeing his younger self did not make Ford want to go back in time. Looking at the results of the technology, he said, “doesn’t make me want to be young. ... I’m glad to have earned my age.”

What will the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie be about?

Entertainment Weekly reports that the movie will be set in 1969, amid the space race, and Indiana Jones will be fighting off Nazis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fifth movie will try to nail the feel of the original trilogy. Ford’s co-star in the movie, Mads Mikkelsen, said the movie is “going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”

Other stars in the movie will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

“Indiana Jones 5” is set to premiere in theaters June 30, 2023.