What stores have the best Black Friday deals?

Black Friday, a cherished American holiday tradition, is almost upon us. Since Black Friday began, it has improved to offer online deals for some retailers and even earlier deals so customers can spread out their holiday shopping.

So, what stores are worth the time this Black Friday? And which stores have the best discounts?

Here are the best places with the highest discounts to shop this Friday, according to a WalletHub 2022 report.

Best stores to shop (average discount %)

J.C. Penney (64.7%). Belk (64.2%). Macy’s (53.0%). Office Depot & OfficeMax (49.9%). Kohl’s (44.2%). Lenovo (40.7%). Target (32.9%). Big Lots (32.9%). Academy Sports & Outdoors (31.1%). The Home Depot (30.9%). Newegg (28.5%). Walmart (28.4%). BJ’s (27.6%). Amazon (25.7%). Best Buy (22.9%). Costco (16.8%).

In 2021, 66.5 million Americans chose to shop in person on Black Friday, while 88 million shopped online, per Fox 5 New York. For those of you choosing to shop from the comfort of home this year, here are the sites with some of the best online deals for Black Friday, according to shopping site DealNews.

