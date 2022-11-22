Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | 

What stores have the best Black Friday deals?

Whether you are shopping online or in person, here are the best stores with the best deals

By Kelsey Nield
SHARE What stores have the best Black Friday deals?
In this July 31, 2009 file photo, customers are seen in the main entrance of the new J.C. Penney store in the Manhattan Mall in New York.

Customers are seen in the main entrance of the new J.C. Penney store in the Manhattan Mall during the grand opening in New York in 2009.

Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

Black Friday, a cherished American holiday tradition, is almost upon us. Since Black Friday began, it has improved to offer online deals for some retailers and even earlier deals so customers can spread out their holiday shopping.

So, what stores are worth the time this Black Friday? And which stores have the best discounts?

Here are the best places with the highest discounts to shop this Friday, according to a WalletHub 2022 report.

Related

Best stores to shop (average discount %)

  1. J.C. Penney (64.7%).
  2. Belk (64.2%).
  3. Macy’s (53.0%).
  4. Office Depot & OfficeMax (49.9%).
  5. Kohl’s (44.2%).
  6. Lenovo (40.7%).
  7. Target (32.9%).
  8. Big Lots (32.9%).
  9. Academy Sports & Outdoors (31.1%).
  10. The Home Depot (30.9%).
  11. Newegg (28.5%).
  12. Walmart (28.4%).
  13. BJ’s (27.6%).
  14. Amazon (25.7%).
  15. Best Buy (22.9%).
  16. Costco (16.8%).

In 2021, 66.5 million Americans chose to shop in person on Black Friday, while 88 million shopped online, per Fox 5 New York. For those of you choosing to shop from the comfort of home this year, here are the sites with some of the best online deals for Black Friday, according to shopping site DealNews.

  1. Amazon.
  2. Best Buy.
  3. Kohl's.
  4. Macys.
  5. Target.
Related

Next Up In Utah
‘I’d do this in a Hazmat suit’: What Trans-Siberian Orchestra means to this musician
USU President Noelle Cockett is stepping down
Utah lawmakers eye more tax cuts after $3B projected budget surplus for 2023
Enter ‘movie heaven’ with Salt Lake Film Society’s screenings of the classic ‘Casablanca’
Andrew Yang’s Forward Party sees the Mountain West as its natural home
Latter-day Saint leaders condemn Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting