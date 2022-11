High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Emery Jacobs, Davis, F, Sr.

Recorded 18 goals and three assists in leading the Darts to the 6A state championship.

6A Playoff MVP

Liv Flint, Davis, F, Sr.

6A First Team

Forwards

Kya Newton, Mountain Ridge, Fr. — 23 goals, 7 assists.

Swayzee Arnell, Farmington, Sr. — 17 goals.

Kate Denney, Lone Peak, So. — 13 goals, 13 assists.

Liv Flint, Davis, Sr. — 17 goals, 4 assists.

Midfielders

Bella Devey, Lone Peak, So. — 14 goals, 12 assists.

Whitney Avei, Farmington, Sr. — 12 assists.

Kelsie Peterson, Mountain Ridge, So. — 10 assists, 2 goals.

Cortney Cobabe, Syracuse, Sr. — 16 goals, 11 assists.

Defenders

Kya Parke, Fremont, Sr. — Center back, 6 goals.

Abby Houston, Lone Peak, Sr. — CB of team with 13 GA.

Kennady Rees, Davis, Sr. — Key to nine shutouts.

Chelsie Johnson, American Fork, So. — Strong outside back.

Keepers

Emmy McKeon, Farmington, Jr. — 9 shutouts.

Mia Roberts, Bingham, Sr. — 6 PK saves.

6A Second Team

Forwards

Lucy Kesler, American Fork, So.

Nicole Lewis, American Fork, Sr.

Presley Ray, American Fork, Sr.

Brooklyn Phongsavath, Davis, So.

Midfielders

Abby Schofield, Syracuse, Sr.

Elle Young, Lone Peak, Sr.

Greta Davis, Bingham, Sr.

Jersee Clapier, Layton, Jr.

Defenders

Lucy Sorensen, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Emily Morrill, Skyridge, Sr.

Anndi Wright, Farmington, So.

Karlie Duke, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Keepers

Elesha Magley, Davis, Jr.

Sarah Mathis, American Fork, So.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Ashlyn Gwynn, Fremont, Jr.

Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Sr.

Citlaly Soto, Granger, So.

Kiersi Fietkau, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Ellie Anderson, Riverton, So.

Elise Jeppson, Corner Canyon, Jr.

Midfielders

Avery Thal, Davis, Jr.

Bella Sackett, Farmington, Jr.

Emmalee Christensen, Riverton, Jr.

Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak, Jr.

Mackenzie Osborne, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Allison Sorenson, Riverton, So.

Ashley Garcia, Copper Hills, Sr.

Defenders

Audrey Hales, Herriman, Sr.

Kayla McBride, Layton, Jr.

Brinn Beck, Lone Peak, Jr.

Tessa Miller, Skyridge, Sr.

Dakota Merino, Syracuse, Sr.

Cadence Packer, Davis, So.

Keepers

Eliza Collings, Lone Peak, Fr.

Jasmine Espinoza, Kearns, Sr.

Emmy Finlinson, Westlake, Sr.