High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of the Year

Lily Hall, Skyline, F, Jr.

Led 5A in goals. Scored critical goals during the playoffs. As a captain led the team to the 5A championship.

5A Playoff MVP

Grace Kinghorn, Skyline, GK, Sr.

5A First Team

Forwards

Sadie Beardall, Bonneville, Sr. — 25 goals, 2 assists.

Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. — 15 goals, 5 assists.

Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. — 18 goals, 6 assists.

Hope Munson, Olympus, So. — Dynamic player, 8 goals.

Midfielders

Summer Diamond, Bonneville, Sr. — 10 goals, 3 assists.

Bella Woods, Alta, Sr. — 13 goals, 3 assists.

Ellie Ford, Timpview, Sr. — 13 goals, 8 assists.

Erin Dahl, Lehi, Jr. — 10 assists, 3 goals.

Defenders

Clara Love, Skyline, Jr. — Great in the air.

Gracie East, Bonneville, Sr. — Anchored backline.

Kenzie Taylor, Woods Cross, Sr. — Center back, great pace.

Callie Blaylock, East, Jr. — Played all over, 12 goals.

Keepers

Hayley Ogden, Lehi, Sr. — 7 shutouts, 2 PKs.

Daisy Williams, Bountiful, Jr. — 7 shutouts.

5A Second Team

Forwards

Brinley Jensen, Stansbury, Sr.

Stephanie Roper, Lehi, Sr.

Brooklyn Smith, Murray, Sr.

Nixan Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Midfielders

Ella Hall, Skyline, Jr.

Mia Feldman, East, Sr.

Jenna Nichols, Skyline, Jr.

Sophie Neves, Springville, Jr.

Defenders

Grace VandenAkker, Olympus, Sr.

Michelle Rodriguez, East, Sr.

Hayley Smith, Bountiful, Sr.

Abbie Haslam, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Keepers

Kate Ockene, East, So.

Paiton Collins, Maple Mountain, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Rylie Beck, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Luci Vincent, East, Sr.

Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Jr.

Sarah Oyler, Timpview, Jr.

Kenadee Thomas, Northridge, Sr.

Annie Boyden, Skyline, Jr.

Belle Sorensen, Bountiful, Fr.

Oakely Zenger, Brighton, Fr.

Midfielders

Lilly Ford, Murray, Sr.

Caroline Hellewell, Bountiful, Jr.

Bailey McArthur, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Megan Landward, Stansbury, Sr.

Sariah Brady, Timpanogos, Sr.

Madison Haslam, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Ashlyn Price, Bonneville, Sr.

Brynn Rees, Viewmont, Sr.

Defenders

Emmy Boren, Highland, Sr.

Olivia Smith, Lehi, Sr.

Bailey Peterson, Mountain View, Jr.

Hadley Delaney, Skyline, So.

Esperanza Call, Stansbury, Jr.

Maycie Terry, Brighton, Sr.

Ava Talaeai, Murray, So.

Ebony Landa, Jordan, Sr.

Keepers

Joss Baker, Olympus, So.

Lola Gardner, Stansbury, Jr.

Kylie Janke, Jordan, Sr.

Emma McIff, Timpanogos, Jr.