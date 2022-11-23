Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 
High School Girls Soccer

High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Skyline’s Lily Hall heads the ball

Skyline’s Lily Hall was voted the Deseret News 4A Player of the Year.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of the Year

Lily Hall, Skyline, F, Jr.

Led 5A in goals. Scored critical goals during the playoffs. As a captain led the team to the 5A championship.

5A Playoff MVP

Grace Kinghorn, Skyline, GK, Sr.

lilly.hall.jpg

Lily Hall, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
sadie.beardall.jpg

Sadie Beardall, Bonneville

Provided by Bonneville
summer.christensen.jpg

Summer Christensen, Timpanogos

Provided by Timpanogos
02120_JESSEN_ELYSE_01.jpg

Elyse Jessen, Alta

Provided by Alta
Hope_Munson.jpg

Hope Munson, Olympus

Provided by Olympus
summer_headshot.jpg

Summer Diamond, Bonneville

Provided by Bonneville
02375_WOODS_ISABELLA_01.jpg

Bella Woods, Alta

Provided by Alta
_elle.ford.jpg

Ellie Ford, Timpview

Provided by Timpview
Erin_Dahl.jpg

Erin Dahl, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
clara.love.jpeg

Clara Love, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
Gracie_Headshot.jpg

Gracie East, Bonneville

Provided by Bonneville
Kenzie_Taylor..jpeg

Kenzie Taylor, Woods Cross

Provided by Woods Cross
Callie_Blaylock.png

Callie Blaylock, East

Provided by East
Hayley_Ogden.jpg

Hayley Ogden, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
Daisy_Williams.jpg

Daisy Williams, Bountiful

Provided by Bountiful
5A First Team

Forwards

Sadie Beardall, Bonneville, Sr. — 25 goals, 2 assists.

Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. — 15 goals, 5 assists.

Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. — 18 goals, 6 assists.

Hope Munson, Olympus, So. — Dynamic player, 8 goals.

Midfielders

Summer Diamond, Bonneville, Sr. — 10 goals, 3 assists.

Bella Woods, Alta, Sr. — 13 goals, 3 assists.

Ellie Ford, Timpview, Sr. — 13 goals, 8 assists.

Erin Dahl, Lehi, Jr. — 10 assists, 3 goals.

Defenders

Clara Love, Skyline, Jr. — Great in the air.

Gracie East, Bonneville, Sr. — Anchored backline.

Kenzie Taylor, Woods Cross, Sr. — Center back, great pace.

Callie Blaylock, East, Jr. — Played all over, 12 goals.

Keepers

Hayley Ogden, Lehi, Sr. — 7 shutouts, 2 PKs.

Daisy Williams, Bountiful, Jr. — 7 shutouts.

brinley.jensen.jpg

Brinley Jensen, Stansbury

Provided by Stansbury
Stephanie_Roper.jpg

Stephanie Roper, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
brooklyn.smith.jpeg

Brooklyn Smith, Murray

Provided by Murray
Nixan_Jackson_copy.jpeg

Nixan Jackson, Maple Mountain

Provided by Maple Mountain
ella.hall.jpg

Ella Hall, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
Mia_Feldman.png

Mia Feldman, East

Provided by East
_21_Jenna_Nichols_BBPhoto2W9A0345_copy.jpg

Jenna Nichols, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
sophie.neves.jpg

Sophie Neves, Springville

Provided by Springville
Grace_VandenAkker_1.jpg

Grace VandenAkker, Olympus

Provided by Olympus
Michelle_Rodri_guez.png

Michelle Rodriguez, East

Provided by East
Hayley_Smith.jpg

Hayley Smith, Bountiful

Provided by Bountiful
ABBIE.HASLAM.jpg

Abbie Haslam, Cedar Valley

Provided by Cedar Valley
Kate_Ockene_.png

Kate Ockene, East

Provided by East
Paiton_Collins.jpg

Paiton Collins, Maple Mountain

Provided by Maple Mountain
5A Second Team

Forwards

Brinley Jensen, Stansbury, Sr.

Stephanie Roper, Lehi, Sr.

Brooklyn Smith, Murray, Sr.

Nixan Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Midfielders

Ella Hall, Skyline, Jr.

Mia Feldman, East, Sr.

Jenna Nichols, Skyline, Jr.

Sophie Neves, Springville, Jr.

Defenders

Grace VandenAkker, Olympus, Sr.

Michelle Rodriguez, East, Sr.

Hayley Smith, Bountiful, Sr.

Abbie Haslam, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Keepers

Kate Ockene, East, So.

Paiton Collins, Maple Mountain, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Rylie Beck, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Luci Vincent, East, Sr.

Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Jr.

Sarah Oyler, Timpview, Jr.

Kenadee Thomas, Northridge, Sr.

Annie Boyden, Skyline, Jr.

Belle Sorensen, Bountiful, Fr.

Oakely Zenger, Brighton, Fr.

Midfielders

Lilly Ford, Murray, Sr.

Caroline Hellewell, Bountiful, Jr.

Bailey McArthur, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Megan Landward, Stansbury, Sr.

Sariah Brady, Timpanogos, Sr.

Madison Haslam, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Ashlyn Price, Bonneville, Sr.

Brynn Rees, Viewmont, Sr.

Defenders

Emmy Boren, Highland, Sr.

Olivia Smith, Lehi, Sr.

Bailey Peterson, Mountain View, Jr.

Hadley Delaney, Skyline, So.

Esperanza Call, Stansbury, Jr.

Maycie Terry, Brighton, Sr.

Ava Talaeai, Murray, So.

Ebony Landa, Jordan, Sr.

Keepers

Joss Baker, Olympus, So.

Lola Gardner, Stansbury, Jr.

Kylie Janke, Jordan, Sr.

Emma McIff, Timpanogos, Jr.

