High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
5A Player of the Year
Lily Hall, Skyline, F, Jr.
Led 5A in goals. Scored critical goals during the playoffs. As a captain led the team to the 5A championship.
5A Playoff MVP
Grace Kinghorn, Skyline, GK, Sr.
5A First Team
Forwards
Sadie Beardall, Bonneville, Sr. — 25 goals, 2 assists.
Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. — 15 goals, 5 assists.
Elyse Jessen, Alta, Sr. — 18 goals, 6 assists.
Hope Munson, Olympus, So. — Dynamic player, 8 goals.
Midfielders
Summer Diamond, Bonneville, Sr. — 10 goals, 3 assists.
Bella Woods, Alta, Sr. — 13 goals, 3 assists.
Ellie Ford, Timpview, Sr. — 13 goals, 8 assists.
Erin Dahl, Lehi, Jr. — 10 assists, 3 goals.
Defenders
Clara Love, Skyline, Jr. — Great in the air.
Gracie East, Bonneville, Sr. — Anchored backline.
Kenzie Taylor, Woods Cross, Sr. — Center back, great pace.
Callie Blaylock, East, Jr. — Played all over, 12 goals.
Keepers
Hayley Ogden, Lehi, Sr. — 7 shutouts, 2 PKs.
Daisy Williams, Bountiful, Jr. — 7 shutouts.
5A Second Team
Forwards
Brinley Jensen, Stansbury, Sr.
Stephanie Roper, Lehi, Sr.
Brooklyn Smith, Murray, Sr.
Nixan Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr.
Midfielders
Ella Hall, Skyline, Jr.
Mia Feldman, East, Sr.
Jenna Nichols, Skyline, Jr.
Sophie Neves, Springville, Jr.
Defenders
Grace VandenAkker, Olympus, Sr.
Michelle Rodriguez, East, Sr.
Hayley Smith, Bountiful, Sr.
Abbie Haslam, Cedar Valley, Sr.
Keepers
Kate Ockene, East, So.
Paiton Collins, Maple Mountain, Sr.
5A Honorable Mention
Forwards
Rylie Beck, Cedar Valley, Sr.
Luci Vincent, East, Sr.
Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Jr.
Sarah Oyler, Timpview, Jr.
Kenadee Thomas, Northridge, Sr.
Annie Boyden, Skyline, Jr.
Belle Sorensen, Bountiful, Fr.
Oakely Zenger, Brighton, Fr.
Midfielders
Lilly Ford, Murray, Sr.
Caroline Hellewell, Bountiful, Jr.
Bailey McArthur, Cedar Valley, Sr.
Megan Landward, Stansbury, Sr.
Sariah Brady, Timpanogos, Sr.
Madison Haslam, Cedar Valley, Sr.
Ashlyn Price, Bonneville, Sr.
Brynn Rees, Viewmont, Sr.
Defenders
Emmy Boren, Highland, Sr.
Olivia Smith, Lehi, Sr.
Bailey Peterson, Mountain View, Jr.
Hadley Delaney, Skyline, So.
Esperanza Call, Stansbury, Jr.
Maycie Terry, Brighton, Sr.
Ava Talaeai, Murray, So.
Ebony Landa, Jordan, Sr.
Keepers
Joss Baker, Olympus, So.
Lola Gardner, Stansbury, Jr.
Kylie Janke, Jordan, Sr.
Emma McIff, Timpanogos, Jr.