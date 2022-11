High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Hadli Barrera, Mountain Crest, MF, So.

Led Mountain Crest to 4A state championship with 17 goals and 10 assists.

4A Playoff MVP

Addy Sofonia, Mountain Crest, F, Jr.

4A First Team

Forwards

Addy Sofonia, Mountain Crest, Jr. — Scored in every game.

Keana Tolman, Cedar, Sr. — 24 goals, 13 assists.

Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Jr. — 20 goals, 8 assists.

Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline, So. — Ridgeline leading scorer.

Midfielders

Ellie Hendrix, Desert Hills, Jr. — 19 goals, 15 assists

Austin Miller, Green Canyon, Jr. — 16 goals, 8 assists.

Mia Lopez, Logan, So. — 17 goals, 7 assists.

Andie Andrus, Mountain Crest, Sr. — Controlled midfield.

Defenders

Brittney Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. — Part of 16 clean sheets.

Rhauli Barrera, Mountain Crest, Sr. — Part of 16 clean sheets.

Taygen Overall, Desert Hills, Jr. — Great speed, 3-year starter.

Bentli Barrera, Mountain Crest, So. — Part of 16 clean sheets.

Keepers

Hadley Glenn, Mountain Crest, So. — 16 shutouts.

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills, Sr. — 10 shutouts, 2 PK saves.

4A Second Team

Forwards

Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, Sr.

Amalia Fonua, Sky View, Sr.

Rylan Tebbs, Cedar, Jr.

Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, Sr.

Midfielders

Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Jr.

Caitlyn Parry, Ridgeline, Sr.

Capriel Winder, Green Canyon, So.

Madi Clegg, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Defenders

Summer Sofonia, Mountain Crest, So.

Sam Park, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Reese Thurston, Sky View, Jr.

Kierra Reid, Dixie, Sr.

Keepers

Kenadee Richey, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Tori Martin, Snow Canyon, Fr.

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Kenzie Palmer, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Ella Cotter, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Hali’a Pelton, Dixie, Jr.

Karlee Allen, Sky View, Jr.

Midfielders

Hannah Heaton, Desert Hills, Jr.

Emma Browning, Logan, Sr.

Laney Gibbons, Sky View, Sr.

Paisley Hinton, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Defenders

Karleigh Wheeler, Green Canyon, Jr.

Adeline Fiefia, Ridgeline, Sr.

Abigail Jenkins, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Saige Wiser, Ridgeline, Sr.