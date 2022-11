High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 3A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Soccer

Nevaeh Peregrina, Ogden, MF, Jr.

Recorded 17 goals and six assists and dominated the midfield throughout the season for the 3A runner-up Tigers.

3A Player of the Year

Emily Blanchard, RSL Academy, MF, Jr.

Helped lead RSL Academy to the 3A state title by recording a 3A-best 16 assists to go along with her 14 goals.

3A Playoff MVP

Izzy Smith, RSL Academy, GK, Jr.

3A First Team

Forwards

Natalie Scott, RSL Academy, Sr. — 17 goals, 9 assists.

Hailey Mezenen, Juan Diego, Sr. — 22 goals, 11 assists.

Brecklee Charlton, Morgan, Sr. — 12 goals, 10 assists.

Kenzie Allen, Grantsville, Sr. — 24 goals, 4 assists.

Midfielders

Beverly Lancaster, Carbon, Sr. — 14 goals, 12 assists.

Bethanee Vargas, Canyon View, So. — 15 goals.

Kaydence Wardell, Morgan, Jr. — 12 goals, 5 assists.

Morgan Chidester, Manti, Sr. — 11 goals, 3 assists.

Defenders

Aya Obayashi, Ogden, Sr. — 4-year CB starter.

Kallie Cherry, Ogden, Jr. — 3-year starter.

Jaety Mandaquit, RSL Academy, Jr. — CB, 2 goals and 4 assists.

Janessa Bridges, Manti, Sr. — Anchored backline, 5 goals.

Keepers

Gracie Burt, Canyon View, Jr. — 11 shutouts.

Madison Wangsgard, Morgan, Jr. — 35 saves, 4 goals against.

3A Second Team

Forwards

Ruth Larsen, Ogden, Jr.

Alivya Osborn, Manti, Sr.

Summer Long, RSL Academy, Fr.

Hadlee Farrow, Canyon View, So.

Midfielders

Kate Wadsworth, Ogden, Jr.

Caitlin Allred, Delta, Jr.

Lanee Farr, Judge Memorial, Sr.

Taij’a Anderson, RSL Academy, Sr.

Defenders

Morgan Mulcahy, Juan Diego, Jr.

Emma Toone, Morgan, So.

Jayda Jones, Morgan, Sr.

Tayler Hester, Ben Lomond, Sr.

Keepers

Izzy Smith, RSL Academy, Jr.

Emma Flemett, Carbon, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Abrianna Chiara, Union, Sr.

Kate Smith, Delta, Sr.

Bella Gray, Ogden, So.

Brooklyn Olson, Manti, So.

Jada Mirabile, Juan Diego, Jr.

Lacie Poll, Morgan, So.

Midfielders

Kate Digiandomenico, Juan Diego, Jr.

Elsey Olson, Manti, Sr.

Natalie Morrell, Juab, Sr.

Maya Robinson, Ogden, Jr.

Kiersten Barney, Morgan, Sr.

Macie Burton, Morgan, So.

Defenders

Jordan Cowan, Juab, Sr.

Aubree Finlinson, Delta, Jr.

Alaina Jensen, RSL Academy, Jr.

Kaylee Mayne, Emery, Sr.

Ella Mayfield, Manti, So.

Hailey Cutler, Juan Diego, Jr.

Keepers

Bailee Thompson, Union, Sr.

Dory Jenson, Ben Lomond, Jr.