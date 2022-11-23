Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 
High School Girls Soccer Sports High School Sports

High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team
Rowland Hall’s Zakrie Smith battles for the ball

Rowland Hall’s Zakrie Smith was voted the Deseret News 2A Player of the Year.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Zakrie Smith, Rowland Hall, F, Jr.

Dominant center forward recorded 17 goals and eight assists this season in leading Rowland Hall to the state championship.

2A Playoff MVP

Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Zakrie_Smith_RHall.jpg

Zakrie Smith, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
1 of 15
CATHERINE.MILLER.JPG

Catherine Miller, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
2 of 15
Kara_Camp.jpg

Kara Camp, Millard

Provided by Millard
3 of 15
grace.morris.jpg

Grace Morris, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
4 of 15
Abigail_Gough.jpg

Abigail Gough, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
5 of 15
Beatrix_Wall_RHall.jpg

Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
6 of 15
Annika_Marshall.jpeg

Annika Marshall, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
7 of 15
VICTORIA.MEMMOTT.JPG

Vicky Memmott, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
8 of 15
Devin_Roper.jpg

Devin Roper, Millard

Provided by Millard
9 of 15
Maile_Fukushima_RHall.jpg

Maile Fukushima, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
10 of 15
Itzel_Munoz.jpg

Itzel Munoz, Millard

Provided by Millard
11 of 15
Elisabeth_Bocock_RHall.jpg

Elisabeth Bocock, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
12 of 15
Kara_Sugiyama.jpg

Kara Sugiyama, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
13 of 15
Brooklyn_Hulet.jpg

Brooklyn Hulet, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
14 of 15
Cicily_Flores.jpg

Cicily Flores, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
15 of 15
Zakrie_Smith_RHall.jpg
CATHERINE.MILLER.JPG
Kara_Camp.jpg
grace.morris.jpg
Abigail_Gough.jpg
Beatrix_Wall_RHall.jpg
Annika_Marshall.jpeg
VICTORIA.MEMMOTT.JPG
Devin_Roper.jpg
Maile_Fukushima_RHall.jpg
Itzel_Munoz.jpg
Elisabeth_Bocock_RHall.jpg
Kara_Sugiyama.jpg
Brooklyn_Hulet.jpg
Cicily_Flores.jpg

2A First Team

Forwards

Catherine Miller, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 50 goals.

Kara Camp, Millard, Sr. — 46 goals, 26 assists.

Grace Morris, Waterford, So. — 20 goals, 17 assists.

Abigail Gough, St. Joseph, So. — 21 goals, 8 assists.

Midfielders

Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall, Jr. — Crafty midfielder, 7 assists.

Annika Marshall, Waterford, Jr. — 17 goals, 12 assists.

Vicky Memmott, Maeser Prep, Jr. — 9 goals, 7 assists.

Devin Roper, Millard, Sr. — Controls center of midfield.

Defenders

Maile Fukushima, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 10 goals, 4 assists.

Itzel Munoz, Millard, Sr. — Strong center back.

Elisabeth Bocock, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 5 goals, 3 assists.

Kara Sugiyama, St. Joseph, Sr. — Defense had 9 shutouts.

Keepers

Brooklyn Hulet, Parowan, Sr. — 5 shutouts.

Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, So. — 9 shutouts.

Related
Sofia_Evans.jpg

Sofia Evans, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
1 of 14
taylor.gibson.jpg

Taylor Gibson, South Sevier

Provided by South Sevier
2 of 14
Alessia_Massinople.jpeg

Alessia Massinople, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
3 of 14
Paige_Connery_RHall.jpg

Paige Connery, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
4 of 14
Mackenzie_White_RHall.jpg

Mackenzie White, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
5 of 14
Brynlee_Andersen.jpg

Brynlee Andersen, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
6 of 14
Alexandra_Walker.jpg

Alexandra Walker, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
7 of 14
Makenzy_Lockwood_Draper_APA.jpeg

Makenzy Lockwood, Draper APA

Provided by Draper APA
8 of 14
Maddie_Carlin_RHall.jpg

Maddie Carlin, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
9 of 14
AVERY.PETERSON.JPG

Avery Peterson, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
10 of 14
Ayva_Franklin.jpg

Ayva Franklin, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
11 of 14
Julia_Ostrander.jpg

Julia Ostrander, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
12 of 14
Camdyn_Gamble.jpg

Camdyn Gamble, Millard

Provided by Millard
13 of 14
Kendall_Prieto.jpg

Kendall Prieto, Utah Military Hillfield

Provided by Utah Military Hillfield
14 of 14
Sofia_Evans.jpg
taylor.gibson.jpg
Alessia_Massinople.jpeg
Paige_Connery_RHall.jpg
Mackenzie_White_RHall.jpg
Brynlee_Andersen.jpg
Alexandra_Walker.jpg
Makenzy_Lockwood_Draper_APA.jpeg
Maddie_Carlin_RHall.jpg
AVERY.PETERSON.JPG
Ayva_Franklin.jpg
Julia_Ostrander.jpg
Camdyn_Gamble.jpg
Kendall_Prieto.jpg

2A Second Team

Forwards

Sofia Evans, St. Joseph, Fr.

Taylor Gibson, South Sevier, Sr.

Alessia Massinople, Waterford, Jr.

Paige Connery, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Midfielders

Mackenzie White, Rowland Hall, So.

Brynlee Andersen, Parowan, Sr.

Alexandra Walker, St. Joseph, Jr.

Makenzy Lockwood, Draper APA, So.

Defenders

Maddie Carlin, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Avery Peterson, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Ayva Franklin, Parowan, Sr.

Julia Ostrander, Waterford, Sr.

Keepers

Camdyn Gamble, Millard, Jr.

Kendall Prieto, Utah Military Hillfield, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Kailey Thurman, Millard, Jr.

Amber Dankwa, Draper APA, Jr.

Maycee Andersen, Parowan, Sr.

Bella Robinson, Parowan, Jr.

Midfielders

Madee Leydsman, Parowan, Sr.

Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier, So.

Malaya Larsen, Utah Military Hillfield, Sr.

Ashlyn Lieberman, Rowland Hall, So.

Defenders

Mckenzie Snow, Waterford, Sr.

Holly Butler, South Sevier, Sr.

Kadi Dearden, Millard, Jr.

Eliana DeBellis, Rowland Hall, So.

Keepers

Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA, So.

Alice Watson, Maeser Prep, So.

Next Up In Sports
High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 4A all-state team
High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 3A all-state team
High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 6A all-state team
High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team
High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 Players of the Year were catalysts to team’s championship seasons
NYT spent about a year investigating the sports betting industry. Here’s what it found