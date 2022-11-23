High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
2A Player of the Year
Zakrie Smith, Rowland Hall, F, Jr.
Dominant center forward recorded 17 goals and eight assists this season in leading Rowland Hall to the state championship.
2A Playoff MVP
Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall, Jr.
2A First Team
Forwards
Catherine Miller, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 50 goals.
Kara Camp, Millard, Sr. — 46 goals, 26 assists.
Grace Morris, Waterford, So. — 20 goals, 17 assists.
Abigail Gough, St. Joseph, So. — 21 goals, 8 assists.
Midfielders
Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall, Jr. — Crafty midfielder, 7 assists.
Annika Marshall, Waterford, Jr. — 17 goals, 12 assists.
Vicky Memmott, Maeser Prep, Jr. — 9 goals, 7 assists.
Devin Roper, Millard, Sr. — Controls center of midfield.
Defenders
Maile Fukushima, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 10 goals, 4 assists.
Itzel Munoz, Millard, Sr. — Strong center back.
Elisabeth Bocock, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 5 goals, 3 assists.
Kara Sugiyama, St. Joseph, Sr. — Defense had 9 shutouts.
Keepers
Brooklyn Hulet, Parowan, Sr. — 5 shutouts.
Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, So. — 9 shutouts.
2A Second Team
Forwards
Sofia Evans, St. Joseph, Fr.
Taylor Gibson, South Sevier, Sr.
Alessia Massinople, Waterford, Jr.
Paige Connery, Rowland Hall, Jr.
Midfielders
Mackenzie White, Rowland Hall, So.
Brynlee Andersen, Parowan, Sr.
Alexandra Walker, St. Joseph, Jr.
Makenzy Lockwood, Draper APA, So.
Defenders
Maddie Carlin, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Avery Peterson, Maeser Prep, Sr.
Ayva Franklin, Parowan, Sr.
Julia Ostrander, Waterford, Sr.
Keepers
Camdyn Gamble, Millard, Jr.
Kendall Prieto, Utah Military Hillfield, Jr.
2A Honorable Mention
Forwards
Kailey Thurman, Millard, Jr.
Amber Dankwa, Draper APA, Jr.
Maycee Andersen, Parowan, Sr.
Bella Robinson, Parowan, Jr.
Midfielders
Madee Leydsman, Parowan, Sr.
Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier, So.
Malaya Larsen, Utah Military Hillfield, Sr.
Ashlyn Lieberman, Rowland Hall, So.
Defenders
Mckenzie Snow, Waterford, Sr.
Holly Butler, South Sevier, Sr.
Kadi Dearden, Millard, Jr.
Eliana DeBellis, Rowland Hall, So.
Keepers
Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA, So.
Alice Watson, Maeser Prep, So.