High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Zakrie Smith, Rowland Hall, F, Jr.

Dominant center forward recorded 17 goals and eight assists this season in leading Rowland Hall to the state championship.

2A Playoff MVP

Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall, Jr.

2A First Team

Forwards

Catherine Miller, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 50 goals.

Kara Camp, Millard, Sr. — 46 goals, 26 assists.

Grace Morris, Waterford, So. — 20 goals, 17 assists.

Abigail Gough, St. Joseph, So. — 21 goals, 8 assists.

Midfielders

Beatrix Wall, Rowland Hall, Jr. — Crafty midfielder, 7 assists.

Annika Marshall, Waterford, Jr. — 17 goals, 12 assists.

Vicky Memmott, Maeser Prep, Jr. — 9 goals, 7 assists.

Devin Roper, Millard, Sr. — Controls center of midfield.

Defenders

Maile Fukushima, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 10 goals, 4 assists.

Itzel Munoz, Millard, Sr. — Strong center back.

Elisabeth Bocock, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 5 goals, 3 assists.

Kara Sugiyama, St. Joseph, Sr. — Defense had 9 shutouts.

Keepers

Brooklyn Hulet, Parowan, Sr. — 5 shutouts.

Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, So. — 9 shutouts.

2A Second Team

Forwards

Sofia Evans, St. Joseph, Fr.

Taylor Gibson, South Sevier, Sr.

Alessia Massinople, Waterford, Jr.

Paige Connery, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Midfielders

Mackenzie White, Rowland Hall, So.

Brynlee Andersen, Parowan, Sr.

Alexandra Walker, St. Joseph, Jr.

Makenzy Lockwood, Draper APA, So.

Defenders

Maddie Carlin, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Avery Peterson, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Ayva Franklin, Parowan, Sr.

Julia Ostrander, Waterford, Sr.

Keepers

Camdyn Gamble, Millard, Jr.

Kendall Prieto, Utah Military Hillfield, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Kailey Thurman, Millard, Jr.

Amber Dankwa, Draper APA, Jr.

Maycee Andersen, Parowan, Sr.

Bella Robinson, Parowan, Jr.

Midfielders

Madee Leydsman, Parowan, Sr.

Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier, So.

Malaya Larsen, Utah Military Hillfield, Sr.

Ashlyn Lieberman, Rowland Hall, So.

Defenders

Mckenzie Snow, Waterford, Sr.

Holly Butler, South Sevier, Sr.

Kadi Dearden, Millard, Jr.

Eliana DeBellis, Rowland Hall, So.

Keepers

Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA, So.

Alice Watson, Maeser Prep, So.