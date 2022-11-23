BYU’s offensive line was supposed to be the strength of the team in 2022, and in many ways that unit has delivered.

They’ve protected quarterback Jaren Hall well — he’s been sacked only 12 times, for minus-60 yards — and have helped the Cougars rank 30th in the country in total offense at 439.5 yards per game.

“Our O-line has played well this year. I am proud of those guys. They have played well. It is a good group. They have blocked well and done a good job.” — BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick

Some of BYU’s failures to convert on third and fourth down in short yardage situations have been blamed on the O-line, which didn’t get the push necessary on some occasions. Failures in crucial situations against Notre Dame, Arkansas and East Carolina come to mind.

Don’t tell BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick that the offensive line in 2022 has been a disappointment, however. He pushed back Monday when that possibility was suggested during his “Coordinators’ Corner” program, and again Tuesday when asked for his take on how the offensive line has performed in light of such high expectations.

“Our O-line has played well this year,” Roderick said, somewhat bluntly and a bit defiantly. “I am proud of those guys. They have played well. It is a good group. They have blocked well and done a good job.”

The group has stayed relatively healthy, which has helped. Left tackle Blake Freeland and left guard Clark Barrington have started in all 11 games.

Wednesday, it was announced that Freeland, who has another year of eligibility remaining, if he wants it, has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama. Receiver Puka Nacua accepted an invite on Monday.

It is a signal that both stars plan to enter the NFL draft next year, but is not set in stone. Neither player has officially said he is moving on. Freeland did not grant an interview request Tuesday.

Back to the offensive line’s health: Roderick said Tuesday that backups Brayden Keim and Campbell Barrington are out for the season with hand- or arm-related injuries.

“They have had surgeries. … Nothing too serious,” Roderick said. “They are going to be back soon. But out for the last two games.”

Another player with eligibility remaining who told the Deseret News in September that he is moving on when 2022 ends, right guard Harris LaChance, has also started in all 11 games. Center Connor Pay has started in 10 of 11 games — he briefly lost his starting spot after a subpar outing against Notre Dame — while freshman Kingsley Suamataia has made 10 starts.

“I was playing at a really high level (in fall camp and in September), but in the Notre Dame game, I just didn’t play well,” Pay said on Nov. 2. “And it has not been a secret from the start of fall camp that we have eight guys, really, in our room, who could start at multiple positions. So the second you are not up to par, your spot is up for grabs. And it has been that way across the board since the start of the year. And that is what you want.”

Mostly, the offensive line has been immune to the kind of injuries that afflicted the receivers, running backs and almost the entire defense this season. Arizona State transfer Sione Veikoso is now listed as Freeland’s backup at left tackle with Keim going down.

Offensive line coach Darrell Funk told the Deseret News on Oct. 5 that he was generally pleased with the way the O-line was performing, but wanted more dominance in the run game.

“That’s where it all starts,” he said.

The Cougars are a respectable 34th in the country in third-down conversions (44.1%), having been successful on 60 of 136 attempts. They are 64th in rushing offense (157.2) and 22nd in passing offense (282.4), which is remarkable considering how many games they have played without top running backs and receivers such as Chris Brooks, Miles Davis, Gunner Romney, Kody Epps and even superstar Nacua.

Red-zone offense has been an issue, after BYU was so good in that area the past two seasons. The Cougars are 107th in forays inside the opponent’s 20, converting only 77.5% of the time. They scored 23 touchdowns and made eight field goals in 40 appearances in the red zone.

Roderick said Tuesday that a key to beating Stanford on Saturday (9 p.m. MST, Fox Sports 1) in what will be Senior Night for the disappointing Cardinal (3-8) will be scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and not settling for field goals.

“We have more players available to us now,” Roderick said, referring to the return of Brooks and Davis. “I think a big thing is Jaren was pretty beat up midseason there for a few games. He is throwing the ball really great right now. He is in command and just running the show out there.”

Cougars on the air

BYU (6-5) at Stanford (3-8)

Saturday, 9 p.m. MST

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

