Ready to go deep, wide and quirky when it comes to your World Cup knowledge?

Utah business intelligence innovator Domo has you covered with a new and free-to-use World Cup tracker that has compiled a mountain of data from every World Cup championship going back to its debut in 1930 as well as updates from this year’s 22nd edition of the global tournament in Qatar.

A few fun pullouts from the data:



In 21 World Cups, only 8 different countries have won the tournament.

Javier Mascherano has the most career yellow cards (7) of any player in the World Cup.

Brazil has both the most World Cup wins (5) and match wins (73) since 1930. What’s interesting is that Italy trails in second with four World Cup wins and third in match wins, but didn’t actually qualify for the tournament this year.

Fans can sort data by teams, matchups, player stats, championships and much more. Getting into the details is easy thanks to an intuitive, dashboard-driven interface that also includes an “Ask me anything” portal that utilizes a natural language processor to get you connected to the most minute World Cup esoterica.

A screenshot from Domo’s World Cup tracker. The dashboard-driven database is easy, and free, to use and will catch you up on all 21 previous tournaments as well as that latest stats from the 2022 championships in Qatar. Domo

Ben Schein, a guy in the running for world’s coolest tech company title as Domo’s vice president of data curiosity, said building the tracker was an exercise in creating an engaging and effective tool for soccer fans. But he added that the underlying goal is about celebrating and highlighting Domo’s expertise in making data accessible and unlocking its value through efficient and effective user tools.

“The tracker is fun and useful ... and it also makes it easy to understand the data,” Schein said. “What we learn from these projects, on our altruistic side, is we can share something really powerful in terms of showcasing our mission of making data work for everyone and having real examples to talk to.”

Schein said the World Cup tracker was put together by a small team of Domo engineers over a few weeks and utilizes a vast amount of publicly available data that is “scraped” from the internet and then “cleaned” to help ensure accuracy and usability. Besides a trove of historical data from the first 21 World Cup tournaments, the tracker is also keeping up on the latest stats coming out of this year’s event.

Domo’s World Cup tracker is the latest in a series of live dashboard projects the company has developed over the past few years that include a Covid Tracker, the 2020 Election Dashboard, a Baby Formula Finder built amid pandemic-wrought shortages to help families find available stock and an inflation tracker that contains data from 1998 to the present.

And the project that really kicked it all off is Domo’s well-known Data Never Sleeps infographic, now in its 10th year, that captures the meteoric rise of internet information traffic, parsed by all its various sources.

The latest edition of Data Never Sleeps, released in September, detailed how the frequency of digital connection has skyrocketed over the last decade. According to the data assembled by Domo, Instagram users went from posting 3,600 photos per minute to nearly 66,000 today, a 1,700% increase from 2013; Zoom users log 104,000 hours; Tinder users swipe 1.1 million times, up 164% from 2014; and smartphone owners send three times as many texts today, 16 million every minute of the day, than they did in 2016.

“Over the years, Data Never Sleeps continues to showcase how people quickly adapt to and leverage the ever-changing world of digital platforms, apps and tools to help them solve pain points, navigate economic and political events, and find community,” Domo CEO John Mellor said in a statement in September. “Each click, post, swipe and share contributes to the massive volume of data being created and it’s no secret that this acceleration of data is not slowing down.”

To check out the full complement of Domo’s live dashboard projects, along with a slew of postings that include data-focused insight on a wide variety of topical subjects, visit the company’s Domo on data blog at https://www.domo.com/blog/category/domo-on-data/.