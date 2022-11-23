Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 
3 keys to Utah’s 52-49 loss to Mississippi State

Leading scorer Branden Carlson goes scoreless and the Runnin’ Utes fall in a nail-biter in Florida

By Jay Drew
AP22050166731216.jpg

Utah center Branden Carlson (35) during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

Cold shooting and some untimely turnovers led to the Runnin’ Utes’ 52-49 loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off.

Utah had a chance to tie the game when MSU’s Tolu Smith missed a free throws with 4.6 seconds left. But after a timeout Rollie Worster’s 3-point attempt was well short at the buzzer. Utah dropped to 4-2, while Miss State improved to 6-0.

Here are three keys to the Utes’ second loss of the season:

• Utah’s Branden Carlson did not score in the game, going 0 for 6 from the field. That after Carlson failed to score in the second half of Utah’s 68-64 win over Georgia Tech in the first-round game Monday. Ben Carlson and Marco Anthony led the Utes with 10 points apiece.

• The Utes led 45-42 with 4:37 remaining, then missed some big free throws down the stretch. Utah finished 11 of 18 from the line, while the Bulldogs were 9 of 16 from the stripe. The loss ended a strong defensive effort for the Utes, who held Miss State to 25% shooting from the floor.

• Mississippi State broke from a 10-10 tie to lead by as many as eight in the first half, but couldn’t put away despite 11 first-half turnovers from the Utes. The Bulldogs shot a woeful 24% from the field (9 of 38) and 16% from the 3-point line (3 of 19) in the first half but hit the break with a 25-21 lead. The Utes got 15 points from their bench, while the Bulldogs got none. Dashawn Davis led MSU with 18 points, all from 3-point range.

