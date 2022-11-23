Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Detroit Pistons

The Jazz lost at home for just the second time, falling to 12-8 on the season with a 125-116 loss to the Pistons

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) battles to get around Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (20) as the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons play at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost at home for just the second time, falling to 12-8 on the season in a 125-116 loss to the visiting Detroit Pistons, who picked up just their second road win of the season.

Here are three key contributing factors to the outcome:

  • The Pistons, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back and playing in the fourth game of a tough West Coast road trip, shot the air out of the ball, going 49.4% overall, 50% from 3-point range and 92.6% from the free throw line.
  • The Jazz finished the night having committed 16 turnovers, which isn’t horrible, but the early ones were incredibly costly. The Jazz committed 9 of their turnovers in the first half and those turned into 17 points for the Pistons, helping put the Jazz in a hole that they spent all night trying to climb out of.
  • While the Jazz had a pretty good offensive night, their defense was lacking through large portions of the game and with the way Detroit was scoring the Jazz were going to need a near perfect night on the defensive end and they didn’t get it.
