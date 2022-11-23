The best Nordstrom Black Friday deals for beauty, home, shoes and more

Nordstrom is known for carrying a wide array of products, and its Black Friday sale is pretty impressive. Make your holiday shopping slightly easier and get lots of your gifts in one place — a place with a really good return policy, I might add. Not that you would ever get the wrong gift, of course.

Here is a list of the best Black Friday options available at Nordstrom right now, including deals on products in women’s clothes, kids clothes, home and beauty.

Women’s clothes

This cozy lounge cardigan is lightweight and warm, which makes it perfect for wearing around the house or out running errands. It comes with a hood for extra comfort, and its machine washable.

Original price: $120.

Sale price: $71.90.

Made from a wool-blend in a chunky cable-knit stitch, this warm cardigan is the perfect addition to any winter outfit. It comes in four colors: heather tulip, mineral blue, powder and bark.

Original price: $118.

Sale price: $70.80.

Made from 98% cotton, these jeans have the perfect amount of stretch for comfort while maintaining their shape. They come in a faded medium wash and a trendy fit.

Original price: $229.

Sale price: $104.

These high-rise black jeans are a wardrobe staple. They are made from Madewell’s best- selling Heritage stretch denim that gives jeans an old school look.

Original price: $128.

Sale price: $76.80.

If you are looking for an elegant wool coat to keep you warm this winter, look no further. This coat has a classic style and flattering fit with the coordinating belt — but it can be zipped up too!

Original price: $500.

Sale price: $199.90.

Children’s clothes

UGG Fluff Yeah slides are the perfect slipper for kids. They come in a variety of fun colors, and are secured on little feet with a back strap. These are made with genuine shearling and a grippy rubber sole.

Original price: $75.

Sale price: $39.90.

Wrap your baby in this 100% organic cotton hooded cardigan. It’s knit in a chunky garter-stitch with a hood to keep extra warm.

Original price: $39.

Sale price: $23.40.

This sweet footed onesie is patterned with baby animals. It’s made from 100% organic cotton. Other Pehr onesies are also on sale at Nordstrom right now — check out more style options here.

Original price: $38.

Sale price: $28.50.

It’s time to get your growing child a new winter coat, and this one is on sale. This quilted puffer jacket has a cozy hood and zipper pockets to keep belongings safe.

Original price: $158.

Sale price: $105.99.

Shoes

These waterproof boots will keep your feet warm and dry. They are a little bit dressier than your average hiking boots — they have a small heel and fun laces.

Original price: $200.

Sale price: $145.95.

These pointed-toe western style boots have a two-inch heel and are made from genuine leather. They are guaranteed to take any outfit to the next level.

Original price: $168.

Sale price: $109.99.

Do you need new dress shoes? Maybe these are right for you. At half-off their original price, these Cole Haan men’s dress shoes feature brogue detailing and signature footbed cushioning to keep your feet comfortable all day.

Original price: $300.

Sale price: $149.99.

Treat yourself to some cozy Christmas slippers! These fluffy cross-band slide-on slippers are made from faux fur with a slip resistant rubber sole.

Original price: $49.95.

Sale price: $34.99.

These pointed-toe leather pumps come in four different color options: blue suede, black, sandstone and snakeskin green. They have an elegant wrap-around ankle strap and a flared stiletto for a twist on a classic.

Original price: $119.

Sale price: $71.40.

Home

At almost 50% off, this is a steal! This deep oven is available in a variety of Le Creuset’s signature colors, and can be used for roasting, baking, slow-cooking and more.

Original price: $380.

Sale price: $199.95.

Cozy up with this plush throw blanket while you watch your favorite Christmas movies this winter. This highly-rated blanket comes in six wonderful colors, and at such a discount that you might as well get two!

Original price: $29.

Sale price: $19.90.

Upgrade your go-to candle with Replica’s Fireplace scented candle. This wonderful scent will give any space a cozy holiday feel without actually needing to build a fire.

Original price: $65.

Sale price: $48.75.

It’s the pan that does everything — fry, boil, saute, braise, strain, steam and more. It’s nonstick, free of toxins and it comes with a cool integrated spatula holder.

Original price: $145.

Sale price: $95.

Beauty

It’s a styling wand that can accomplish whatever hairstyle you’re going for. This wand comes with three different attachments, so you can get defined waves, classic curls or beach waves. Plus, it comes with digital temperature controls, so you can manually set the temperature to whatever best suits your hair type.

Original price: $199.

Sale price: $159.20.

At over 60% off, it’s time to try out this highly-rated Urban Decay mascara. This mascara has a creamy texture that never clumps or flakes. It gives your lashes a voluminous, fanned-out look.

Original price: $26.

Sale price: $10.

Give your eyes the hydration they deserve. With this avocado eye cream, makeup lasts all day and doesn’t settle into the creases around your eyes.

Original price: $55.

Sale price: $34.