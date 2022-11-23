These are the top 10 singers on ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” is officially down to its top 10 singers.

On Tuesday night, the competition eliminated three contestants and sent 10 singers to the next round, which airs Nov. 28.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 singers who still have a shot at winning Season 22 of “The Voice.”

Who are the top 10 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Bodie — Team Blake Shelton

During Bodie’s audition for “The Voice,” Blake Shelton said he believed the 29-year-old singer from California had “what it takes to make it to the finale of ‘The Voice.’”

“Let’s win this thing,” Shelton said.

Now, Bodie is getting closer to that prediction, advancing to the show’s top 10.

Bodie previously defeated his fellow Team Blake singers Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes during the Knockout round, with Shelton saying the show has never seen a performer like him before.

The singer initially had all four coaches fighting for him after performing The Fray’s “You Found Me” for his blind audition. Gwen Stefani called him a rare kind of performer while John Legend said he liked how the singer brought his own soulful interpretation of the song to the “Voice” stage. But in the end, Bodie opted to join Shelton’s team, where he has remained for his entire time on the show.

Bryce Leatherwood — Team Blake Shelton

Bryce Leatherwood has also been on Shelton’s team from the start.

After performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition, the country singer had three coaches vying for him: Shelton, Stefani and Legend. Legend complimented the “richness” in Leatherwood’s voice, and Stefani, who is married to Shelton, said she had a deep appreciation for country music despite not being a country artist. In the end, though, the 22-year-old singer from Georgia stuck to his country roots and picked Shelton.

Brayden Lape — Team Blake Shelton

Although he’s only 15, Brayden Lape hasn’t had any sort of disadvantage in “The Voice” competition. The singer from Michigan beat out more seasoned performers during the Battle and Knockout rounds, with coach Camila Cabello even commenting that the teenager had a “pop record friendly” voice.

Lape’s run on the show is especially impressive considering he initially ended up on Shelton’s team by default. The country star was the only coach to turn his chair during the blind audition, following Lape’s performance of Niall Horan’s “This Town.” But Lape admitted that Shelton was his first choice anyway.

Stefani said she regretted not turning for Lape, and said she would “steal” the singer from Shelton’s team if the opportunity emerged later in the season.

Rowan Grace — Team Blake Shelton

Rowan Grace started out her “Voice” journey with Gwen Stefani, but ended up getting stolen by Shelton during the Knockout round.

Shelton was the only coach who didn’t turn for Grace, a 16-year-old singer from South Dakota, during the blind audition round — something he instantly regretted.

“I’m the moron here that didn’t turn my chair around,” Shelton said following the teenager’s performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.” “But I am very excited for you. So many times we’ll see somebody that’s 15, 16, try out for this show and they’re just nowhere near as far along as you are.”

Parijita Bastola — Team John Legend

Parijita Bastola continues to have a major shot at winning the competition this season.

The 17-year-old singer, who is the first Nepalese American to appear on “The Voice,” has captivated the coaches during every round of the competition.

The teenager initially won all of the coaches over during her blind audition on “The Voice.” By the time the teenager finished singing Labrinth’s “Jealous,” all four coaches wanted the singer from Maryland on their team.

The coaches were shocked to learn Bastola is only 17.

“You’re so natural, and very unique,” Stefani said. “You’re so in touch with your heart, it’s incredible.”

Bastola then shared that her family is from Nepal, and that she grew up watching the reality competition show with her family, who would close the restaurant they owned on Mondays so they could watch “The Voice” together. Ultimately, Bastola said, she wants to incorporate her heritage in her singing and music.

“The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music,” Legend said. “I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice, and it would be an honor for me to work with you.”

After some deliberation, Bastola — whose favorite genre is R&B/soul — ended up selecting Legend as her coach.

Omar Jose Cardona — Team John Legend

Omar Jose Cardona got a four-chair turn with his energetic rendition of Journey’s “Separate Ways.” After his performance, the 32-year-old singer from Orlando, Florida, said he ultimately wanted to perform in a style that blends pop and “old-school rock.”

“I haven’t heard a voice like that since like the ‘’80s,” Stefani said of Cardona, who has sung all over the world as a full-time performer for 15 years. “We never get to hear men sing like that anymore. It was so exciting.”

Legend, who was the first coach to turn his chair for Cardona, said the singer had a soulful voice, commenting that it sounded like a church singer performing rock music at times. Legend went so far as to tell Cardona he believed the singer could go all the way in the competition.

“You’re the kind of artist that could win ‘The Voice,’” Legend said. “You could win this show.”

That kind of affirmation was more than enough to convince Cardona to join Team Legend.

Kim Cruse — Team John Legend

Legend was the first coach to turn for Kim Cruse, but by the time she finished Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” the 30-year-old singer from Texas had all four coaches fighting over her during the audition round.

“That was so unbelievably pretty, that I don’t even know how to talk after that,” Stefani said. “The amount of talent that God poured on you is insane.”

“What a magical, beautiful gift you have,” Legend added, noting how natural the performance felt, and that he believed Cruse deserved to reach the finale of the competition.

Shelton said he’s won the show with all kinds of different artists over the years — country, rock, R&B and pop — and said there was no reason Cruse couldn’t pick him and come out on top.

But Cruse ultimately decided to join Team Legend.

Morgan Myles — Team Camila Cabello

Morgan Myles, a singer based in Nashville, was the first artist to join Cabello’s team this season. The singer received a four-chair turn for her country-infused rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which coach John Legend said was “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time,” the Deseret News reported.

“I feel like you know who you are as an artist and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey,” Cabello said, per the Deseret News. “I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

Myles ended up joining Cabello’s team, where she has remained for her entire time on the show.

Kique — Team Gwen Stefani

After performing a unique rendition of Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls,” 18-year-old Kique had his pick between Stefani and Shelton during the blind audition round — although Cabello said she regretted not turning around for him.

“I was blown away with your voice, and just how accurate you are with your pitch,” Shelton told the teenager from Miami. “I just think you’re a great singer.”

“You look nothing like your voice,” Stefani added. “It’s crazy. Your kind of voice is one of my favorite kind of voices. It’s so theatrical and creative.”

After some deliberation, Kique ended up joining Stefani’s team, where he has remained all season.

Justin Aaron — Team Gwen Stefani

Justin Aaron made a bold choice to perform John Legend’s song “Glory” for his blind audition. He didn’t get a chair turn from Legend, but the “All of Me” singer was complimentary and told Aaron he was a “talented vocalist.”

“I think I overanalyze it when someone’s doing my song,” Legend said, thanking Aaron for performing “Glory” on the show. “So don’t think that it’s because you did something wrong.”

In the end, Aaron ended up on Stefani’s team by default as she was the only coach to turn around.

“What is wrong with you freaks?” Stefani said to her fellow coaches following Aaron’s performance. “I don’t know why the whole world wouldn’t turn for that. That was incredible.”