Zach Wilson is getting benched

The chatter in recent days that former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson could or should get benched by the New York Jets has come to a head.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Wilson will indeed not start for the Jets when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Schefter reported that the news was broken to the Jets during a team meeting Wednesday.

Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN.



Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

Head coach Robert Saleh later announced that Mike White will start in his place, that Joe Flacco will be his backup and thus that Wilson will not even be active for the game.

Taken second overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson has mostly struggled in 20 career appearances (he has missed seven because of injury).

Things reached a boiling point last Sunday when he threw for just 77 yards in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and then did not appear to take any responsibility for the loss.

On Monday, Saleh told media that “We’re keeping everything on the table,” regarding the team’s quarterback situation per SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes.

For the season, the 23-year-old Wilson has completed just under 56% of his pass attempts for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns against five interceptions.

Despite his struggles, the Jets have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the NFL this season, and hold a 6-4 record heading into Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

