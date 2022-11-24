How dominant has Boise State been against Utah State?

On Nov. 25, Utah State football will be in Boise, Idaho, to take on perennial Mountain West Conference power Boise State in the Aggies’ regular season finale.

The Broncos have had the Aggies’ number over the years, more-so than nearly any other Aggies’ opponent, either on the 2022-23 schedule or all-time.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Broncos in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Boise State

Boise State and Utah State have met 26 times. The Broncos hold a commanding lead in the series, with 21 wins to the Aggies’ five.

