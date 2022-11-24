How dominant has Boise State been against Utah State?

On Nov. 25, Utah State football will be in Boise, Idaho, to take on perennial Mountain West Conference power Boise State in the Aggies’ regular season finale.
The Broncos have had the Aggies’ number over the years, more-so than nearly any other Aggies’ opponent, either on the 2022-23 schedule or all-time.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Broncos in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and Boise State
Boise State and Utah State have met 26 times. The Broncos hold a commanding lead in the series, with 21 wins to the Aggies’ five.
- The series between USU and BSU didn’t begin until 1975, and Utah State won four of the first seven games.
- Since then, Boise State has won 18 of the past 19 matchups, from 1998 to 2021.
- Utah State’s lone win against Boise State in the past 20 years came in 2015, when the Aggies routed the Broncos 52-26 in Logan.
- Utah State has rarely been competitive against Boise State over the years, including while a member of the MW. Since 2013, the Aggies losses against the Broncos have all come by double-digits, save the 2018 setback.
- Utah State is 3-10 all-time against Boise State in Logan, and 2-11 all-time in Boise.
What does the bowl picture look like for BYU, Utah, Utah State heading into regular season’s final week?