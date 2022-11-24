Brandy will reprise her Cinderella role for new ‘Descendants’ sequel

Brandy is reprising her iconic role of Cinderella for a new “Descendants” movie that will debut on Disney+.

Here’s what we know about Brandy donning the glass slippers again.

What will the new ‘Descendants’ movie be about on Disney+?

The movie is called “The Pocketwatch” and will center around daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella. It will follow after “Descendants 3,” and will take place in the “hostile, unincorporated territory of Wonderland,” CNN reported.

The first three “Descendants” movies were about a group of teenagers who were the children of iconic villains like Cruella DeVille, Jafar, Maleficent and the Evil Queen. The teens are offered a chance to live in the fairytale land where the heroes and heroines live, and the story follows the chaos, romance and questions about good and evil.

Rita Ora, Malia Baker and Kylie Cantrall will also star in the movie.

What does Brandy say about the 1997 ‘Cinderella’ movie?

The musical artist appeared in the 1997 “Cinderella” movie alongside Whitney Houston, who played the fairy godmother.

The movie won multiple Emmy awards in 1998 and in August of this year, the cast celebrated 25 years of the film with “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20,” per Vulture.

Earlier this year, Brandy told People magazine that the movie was “ahead of its time” and that she felt “blessed” to be chosen as the first Black woman to play Cinderella onscreen.

“I’m pretty sure, I know, for other girls that look like me — Black girls that look like me — it inspired them to dream bigger and to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it,” she told People. “I know it inspired girls my age at that time.”