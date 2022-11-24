If you want your white elephant gift to get picked first at this year’s Christmas party, it’s going to need to be wrapped well. Amazon has a wide selection of cute Christmas wrapping paper, from “Star Wars” characters in Santa hats to sharks in Christmas sweaters.

Here are 15 of the cutest Christmas wrapping paper rolls on Amazon.

Christmas wrapping paper for kids

Santa is making his trek trough the snow-covered woods to deliver Christmas gifts. This wrapping paper features Santa Claus in his traditional red overcoat and black boots, with his gift sack in tow.

Price: $12.25.

The 1966-style Grinch is ready to steal Christmas. This three-pack of wrapping paper features the grinch robbing trees, making silly faces and sneaking around with Santa’s gift sack in three different designs.

Price: $22.25

This heavy-weight paper is a must-have for the “Star Wars” fan in your life. C3PO, Yoda and even the Storm Troopers are celebrating with Santa hats, stockings and holly.

Price: $34.95.

All the family pets are ready for Christmas. This environmentally-friendly wrapping paper shows cats and dogs dressed up around the Christmas tree singing Christmas carols.

Price: $28.

Marvel’s Avengers are feeling the Christmas spirit. Black Panther is fashioned with a scarf, the Hulk is wearing a Santa hat and the rest of the superheroes are also bundled up in this comic-book grid wrapping paper.

Price: $32.95.

Christmas wrapping paper for everyone

Even the chickens are dressed up and ready for the holidays! These festive chickens are in scarves, hats and surrounded by holly.

Price: $29.99.

This classic Santa foil wrapping paper is double sided. The reverse side shows a cursive “Merry Christmas” on a red background.

Price: $13.90.

In my opinion, these Christmas sharks are hysterical. The Great Whites are dressed festively in Santa hats and red sweaters, with presents clenched between their teeth.

Price: $32.99.

This heavyweight wrapping paper features brown bears, owls, reindeer and other forest animals enjoying a lovely winter day with ice skating and gifts.

Price: $12.99.

All your favorite woodland creatures are gathered for the holidays in a Christmas-decorated forest on this jumbo roll of wrapping paper.

Price: $12.99.

Simple Christmas wrapping paper

If you like simple wrapping paper, this kraft paper is a great option. And it comes in a nice Christmas red so you can still wrap with some holiday spirit.

Price: $12.99.

This wrapping paper has a pattern of red or green shiny Christmas trees on brown kraft paper. It’s simple, but still festive.

Price: $19.99.

This jumbo roll of wrapping paper will last you the whole season. This paper is perfectly simple with elegant white snowflakes on brown kraft paper.

Price: $35.99.

If you are looking for simple, this is as simple as it gets. This roll of brown kraft paper is made from 100% recycled wrapping paper. Dress it up with stickers or a big bow.

Price: $13.49.

These dogs are ready for the winter holidays in hats, scarves and sweaters. This wrapping paper remains simple with the small, understated pattern on a plain brown background.

Price: $32.95.

