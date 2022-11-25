New Hallmark Christmas movies — the December 2022 roster

Truly getting in the Christmas spirit depends on watching your favorite holiday movies. The Hallmark channel is about to release more to pick from. In my opinion, watching these wholesome romance movies is one of the best December activities. Throughout the month of December, the network will release new movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

Here is your guide to the December 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie releases.

‘A Big Fat Family Christmas’

Liv is an aspiring photojournalist looking for her big break. When she receives a dream assignment, to photograph the Chang family Christmas party, she doesn’t mention that they are her family. As Liv gets close to her partner on the assignment, she is tempted to reveal her secret to him.

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Fabled Holiday’

Talia reunites with her childhood best friend, Anderson, out of the blue. They are both in a strangely familiar town over Christmas that is full of Holiday spirit and promises to restore its visitors when they need it most.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec 3, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Undercover Holiday’

Up-and-coming pop star Jaylen heads home for the holidays with her overprotective security guard, but tells her family that he is her new boyfriend.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec 4, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’

Ryan, an elementary school teacher, is diagnosed with colorblindness. He gets help from Michelle, an optometrist and single mother of one of his students. With help from Michelle, Ryan gets color back into his life just in time for Christmas.

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Christmas Class Reunion’

At their 15-year high school reunion over Christmas, high school classmates who once called themselves the “cursed class” are reunited. As they recount old memories and make new ones, they help each other remember who they were and who they hoped to become.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Holiday Sitter’

Just before Christmas, a workaholic bachelor, Sam, is recruited by his sister to babysit his niece while she goes out of town with her husband. Sam has no babysitting experience and is overwhelmed by the task. He relies on a handsome neighbor to help him out.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Holiday Heritage’

Ella heads home for the holidays and hopes to repair broken relationships within her family. With help from her ex-boyfriend, Ella encourages her family to heal from their wounds and celebrate both Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. MST.

‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’

An actress puts her director skills to the test for a local theater production on Christmas Eve. The production debates who the true author of “A Visit From Saint Nick” really is.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Hanukkah on Rye’

Molly and Jacob are set up by a matchmaker, and at first they hit it off. Their blooming relationship is threatened when they realized they own competing delis. Hanukkah may be the only force strong enough to bring them back together.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. MST.