Facebook Twitter
Friday, November 25, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah has one last chance for a road win this season

A victory Saturday at Colorado would give Utah a 3-3 road record in 2022. That’s the same road record the Utes had last season.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE Utah has one last chance for a road win this season
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls out signals after seeing Oregon’s defensive set during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls out signals after seeing Oregon’s defensive set during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press

BOULDER, Colorado — Utah has one more chance this season to win a road game. 

The Utes are coming off a 20-17 loss at No. 9 Oregon last week. They also lost at Florida and at No. 18 UCLA earlier this season. 

A victory Saturday at Colorado would give Utah a 3-3 road record in 2022. That’s the same road record the Utes had last season. 

Utah, meanwhile, is 12-0 at Rice-Eccles Stadium the past two seasons. 

How can the Utes play better on the road? 

“I try not to think that road games are too much into your head. Once you start thinking that, they already have an advantage over you. You’ve got to treat every game as if you’re playing at Rice-Eccles,” said wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

“Obviously, the crowd is going to be hostile. Nobody is going to be cheering for us when we make a big play. That’s a given. I just feel like we started off slow. Usually when we start slow, we usually pick it up in the end. But it wasn’t the case in this game (against Oregon). We started slow and we couldn’t find a rhythm. It falls upon us. We had to make plays and the ball wasn’t rolling for us.”

Next Up In University of Utah
Can everything ‘fall into place’ for Utah as it clings to hope of reaching Pac-12 championship game?
No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Running back Tavion Thomas announces his career at Utah is over. Here’s why
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was right all along about the Pac-12 race
The early signing period is less than a month away. What does Utah’s 2023 class look like?
As Utes prep for regular-season finale vs. Buffs, plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving