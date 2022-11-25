Utah has one last chance for a road win this season

BOULDER, Colorado — Utah has one more chance this season to win a road game.

The Utes are coming off a 20-17 loss at No. 9 Oregon last week. They also lost at Florida and at No. 18 UCLA earlier this season.

A victory Saturday at Colorado would give Utah a 3-3 road record in 2022. That’s the same road record the Utes had last season.

Utah, meanwhile, is 12-0 at Rice-Eccles Stadium the past two seasons.

How can the Utes play better on the road?

“I try not to think that road games are too much into your head. Once you start thinking that, they already have an advantage over you. You’ve got to treat every game as if you’re playing at Rice-Eccles,” said wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

“Obviously, the crowd is going to be hostile. Nobody is going to be cheering for us when we make a big play. That’s a given. I just feel like we started off slow. Usually when we start slow, we usually pick it up in the end. But it wasn’t the case in this game (against Oregon). We started slow and we couldn’t find a rhythm. It falls upon us. We had to make plays and the ball wasn’t rolling for us.”