Friday, November 25, 2022 | 
Live coverage: Will Utah State’s winning ways continue against Boise State?

The Aggies have a chance to improve to 7-5 on the year, but it would require a rare win over the Broncos.

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah State tight end Josh Sterzer (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Honolulu.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s Mountain West regular season finale between Utah State and Boise State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against Air Force:

