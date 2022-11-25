Running back Tavion Thomas announces his career at Utah is over. Here’s why

Running back Tavion Thomas’ career at Utah has come to an end.

Thomas announced via social media Friday afternoon that he suffered a toe injury during last week’s loss at Oregon. He wrote that he will not play any more games for the Utes, including Saturday’s game at Colorado. He also declared for the NFL draft.

Thomas has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game on Feb. 2.

This season, one filled with ups and downs, Thomas played in 10 games, rushing 142 times for 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last year, he ran for 1,108 yards and 21 TDs for the Utes.

Gods plan 🙏🏾 thank youuu Utah nation pic.twitter.com/1K00bJdkUg — Tavion.Thomas (@thiagoothomas9) November 25, 2022

This is the message Thomas wrote on Twitter:

“To Coach Whitt and the Utah Football Family,

You took a chance on a kid from Dayton, Ohio, and I will never forget it. To the fans, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and love from the first time I put on a Utah uniform.

Unfortunately, I injured my toe during our previous game. Due to this, I am declaring for the NFL Draft and spending my time rehabbing and training for this new step in my football journey.

I look forward to getting back and dominating in the Shrine Game.

Most importantly, I want to say thank you to every single person that embraced me here and gave me this opportunity that changed my life. I will never forget the moments and memories I have here and I will forever be a Ute.

Bet on yourself and Go Utes

Tavion Thomas”