Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate

Chilly weather means hot chocolate season is here.

While many use hot chocolate as a catch-all term for both hot chocolate and hot cocoa, the two are different. Hot cocoa is made with cocoa powder (think Swiss Miss) while hot chocolate is made by melting chocolate in a steamed liquid, like milk.

Both drinks can be a delightful treat. Here is a list of places where you can get great hot chocolate in Utah.

Hatch Family Chocolates

Hatch Family Chocolates, located in Salt Lake City, has amazing hot chocolate. It tastes like a melted bar of dark chocolate. This rich hot chocolate might be one of your best drinks of the season.

Ritual Chocolate

Ritual Chocolate, located in Heber City and Park City, is a Utah-based chocolate company that ethically sources and makes their own chocolate. Hot chocolate is available at both locations.

Taste 117

Taste 117, located in Provo, offers hot chocolate that uses both chocolate and cocoa powder. This hot chocolate is rich and thick, topped with fresh whipped cream. If you want to make it a meal, the cafe also offers sandwiches.

Tulie Bakery

Tulie Bakery, located in Salt Lake City, is well-known for its desserts and lunch items, but it also has great hot chocolate. Sweeter than the other places on this list, this hot chocolate is perfect if you have a sweet tooth.

Hot cocoa options

If you prefer hot cocoa to hot chocolate, Sodalicious offers great hot cocoa, as does Peace on Earth and Enliten Bakery. At Sodalicious, you can customize your hot cocoa like you can your sodas, giving you lots of options.

