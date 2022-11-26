Spread Christmas cheer and volunteer this year

In the critically acclaimed film “Elf,” Buddy the Elf said, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

During the holiday season, many people are looking for ways to spread Christmas cheer through helping others. Volunteering is a great way to remember the meaning of Christmas. Here are some activities you could do to help others this Christmas season.

Caroling

Contact your local nursing home to see if you can do Christmas caroling for them. Make sure to follow public health safety protocols when visiting nursing homes.

Shoveling snow

If there is an elderly couple, a single mom or someone else in need of help shoveling in your area, offer to shovel snow for them. This is a great activity the whole family can participate in.

Donating gifts

There are many children who may not receive Christmas presents this year. Look into local shelters near you and help by donating Christmas gifts for them. If you can, include a winter coat with the toys you donate. Local community centers might also have initiatives that you can participate in to help give everyone a memorable Christmas.

Collecting and donating coats

Organize a winter coat drive. Many people go each year without wearing a winter coat. By collecting and donating winter coats to people in need, we can help keep others warm.

Make holiday cards for kids in the hospital

Check with your local hospital to see if it is accepting holiday cards for children in the hospital. Decorate these cards with your family or church congregation and donate them to your local hospital.

Blanket drive

You can do this one a couple of different ways. You could make the blankets and then donate them, or you could collect various blankets to donate. The possibilities are endless.